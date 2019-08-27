Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours

.

It marked the Finn’s first competitive race outing since 2013, when he won one of the two GT Asia races at the Zhuhai circuit in China.

The 50-year-old first took the wheel of the McLaren just past the first hour and completed two more stints later in the race, enjoying a trouble-free run with no incidents.

"Atmosphere is fantastic, the fans are super excited and it was great to experience with McLaren to do this race over here since many years.

"Tough race, 10 hours, really, really hot race. It made it special preparation to get success. It’s really interesting, racing with three different drivers, three drivers doing the driver change, learning the technique. I really like it. Really great atmosphere."

Despite the lacklustre result for an unproven squad, Hakkinen says he is contemplating more Suzuka 10 Hours outings in the future.

Hakkinen hasn’t raced competitively for two consecutive years since his final DTM campaign in 2007.

"I have to look what are the positives and the negatives and see if it works out," Hakkinen said. "But obviously we need to talk and see if we continue this. It’s not so simple."

