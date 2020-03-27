Hakim Ziyech transfer will make Chelsea 'more exciting' to watch next season, says Gus Poyet

ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech's summer arrival will make Chelsea "more exciting" to watch next season, says Gus Poyet.

The Morocco international will join Chelsea in the summer after agreeing a £37million switch from Ajax in February.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wanted to bring in Ziyech in January to boost his side's chances of finishing in the top four but the Eredivisie outfit only agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

Ziyech highlighted the impact he could have for the west London club when the two clubs met in the Champions League earlier this season, playing a key role in two goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

And former player Poyet is relishing watching the 26-year-old in action, adding that his entertaining style of play will excite Chelsea supporters.

'Exciting': Ziyech has scored eight goals and registered 16 assists for Ajax this season Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“I thought last year he was outstanding, every time he got the ball you thought something would happen with creating chances and scoring goals,” Poyet told Goal. “He is more individual than I was!

"He is more direct but he always tries to affect the offensive play of the team which is exciting for people. When people go to watch football, they pay to watch teams win but also see something special.

“I think he is that kind of player to bring something to excite people in the stands to get people buying tickets.

"I was very surprised at the situation where he signs four days after January for next season. I couldn’t get it around my head but people have forgotten about his signing."

