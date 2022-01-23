Hakim Ziyech’s moment of magic inspires Chelsea to victory over Tottenham

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Purewal, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hakim Ziyech
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Hakim Ziyech lived up to his wizard nickname with a spellbinding strike to sink Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal Premier League win for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Chelsea’s third victory over their London rivals this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Wily Brazil defender Silva had earlier done just enough after a push from Harry Kane to earn a foul that denied the England captain the game’s opening goal.

Kane tapped past Kepa Arrizabalaga after a light tussle with Silva in the Chelsea box, only to be penalised for a foul on Silva, leaving the game scoreless at half-time.

Ziyech’s masterful curling effort transformed the mood at Stamford Bridge, however, for both himself and all of Chelsea.

The 28-year-old refused to celebrate his blistering goal at Brighton on Tuesday, but five days later his moment of sheer magic had him pointing to the skies in jubilation.

If Ziyech needed the personal boost, how Chelsea required this result. The Blues’ five draws since December and then defeat at Manchester City had left Thomas Tuchel’s men in a precarious Premier League position.

Tottenham pitched up in west London with four games in hand over their fierce foes, knowing that a maximum return would see them leapfrog the Blues and move into the top four.

Chelsea’s first league win in five – and since Boxing Day – eased a huge amount of pressure, though, as the hosts finally found their fluency in a pulsating second half.

Spurs finished the day in seventh spot, trailing the third-placed Blues by 11 points, with a possible 12 in hand. The manner of the defeat, however, and the overall momentum swing, will leave Chelsea by far the more confident of a top-four finish.

Tottenham’s nine-match unbeaten Premier League run under new boss Antonio Conte came to an abrupt end, with the Italian manager defeated at his old stomping ground once more.

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech curls home his brilliant opener (Nick Potts/PA).

Ziyech’s wonder strike would have been worthy of winning any contest, though, and Callum Hudson-Odoi must also earn big plaudits for his assist.

The England forward rolled Japhet Tanganga to jink clear before feeding Ziyech on the edge of the area.

What followed turned a game that until the break at least had hung right in the balance.

Romelu Lukaku spurned a fine chance for Chelsea just minutes into the contest.

The Belgium striker leaned back on Mount’s low centre and skied the ball into the stands.

Ziyech’s cute far-post cross then had Hudson-Odoi creeping round the back of the defence only to nod wide.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane (right) thought he had put Tottenham in front, but his effort was ruled out (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP).

The Moroccan did hit the target from 20 yards, but Hugo Lloris coped easily with an effort lacking true venom.

Matt Doherty was rightly not censured after Malang Sarr’s heavy fall under a challenge.

Chelsea’s measured build-up play could not be matched in the final third, as Jorginho’s loose pass meant for Lukaku saw a promising move break down.

Lukaku wasted another glorious opening from another low Mount cross, with Hudson-Odoi unable to make anything happen after latching on to the loose ball at the far post.

Kane thought he had stolen Tottenham the lead at the death of the first half, only for his effort to be chalked off almost as soon as the ball crossed the whitewash.

Thiago Silva (centre right)
Thiago Silva (centre right) heads home Chelsea’s second (Nick Potts/PA).

The England captain was pulled back for his push on Silva, with the Brazil defender using all his wiles to earn the foul and deny Spurs the goal.

Chelsea returned from the half-time break a team refreshed and revitalised.

And Ziyech’s wonderful goal only added to that rejuvenation as the Morocco forward left Lloris no chance by fizzing the ball right into the top corner.

Silva put the seal on Mount’s wicked free-kick to wrap up a result to fire up the Blues and stall the Spurs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

    Georgia sued the Biden administration Friday over its decision to revoke approval of a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income Georgians. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Brunswick, Georgia, says the decision last month by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was an illegal and arbitrary “bait and switch of unprecedented magnitude.” It seeks a court order reinstating the original plan with the work requirement.

  • A federal judge in Texas blocked Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees

    The ruling is the latest setback for Biden, who has pushed for vaccine mandates for workers as the US grapples with COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Where was Jared? Five intriguing takeaways from the Jan 6 committee - Ivanka Trump development

    Statement by the former president’s daughter and the committee’s letter shed new light on riot investigation’s focus

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely by ECHL for apparent racist gesture

    The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely, pending a hearing, for an apparent racial gesture toward fellow Canadian hockey player Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Video of the incident 23 seconds into overtime in the Florida city shows Panetta, from Belleville, Ont., appearing to raise his arms toward his side while looking at Subban, also a defenceman and a native of Toronto. According to the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Criticism of Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year desire unfair

    Some fans weren't too happy about Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes saying he wants to win Rookie of the Year. They felt it showed a level of selfishness, which couldn't be further from the truth. Listen to the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators for head coach job

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas. Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the