Hakim Ziyech making up for lost time at Chelsea as Eden Hazards’s heir apparent looks the complete package

Hakim Ziyech is a Fantasy Football manager’s dream; a defender’s worst nightmare.

The Chelsea winger produced a virtuoso performance in this 4-1 win against Sheffield United that proved just what Frank Lampard’s side were missing in the early weeks of the season – and just how important he will be to their Premier League title ambitions.

Two direct assists resulted in goals for Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

His through-ball to Mateo Kovacic led to Tammy Abraham’s equaliser after the visitors had taken a shock early lead. Two further pieces of magic could have produced goals for Timo Werner.

It is impossible to see forwards wreak such havoc at Stamford Bridge without casting the mind back to Eden Hazard.

That is the type of comparison that would cause some players to wilt. Not Ziyech, whose self-confidence was one of the traits that convinced Lampard he would be a perfect fit in a Chelsea side that so badly missed their former talisman last season.

"I'm not afraid to give a pass! I feel comfortable here."



Hakim Ziyech speaks to Sky Sports after his man of the match performance against Sheffield United.



📺 Watch the reaction on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow it here: https://t.co/dhJLnLf7F2 pic.twitter.com/56nfZx6Hch — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2020

Perhaps the Moroccan has benefited by coming in a year after Hazard’s departure as a result of last season’s transfer ban. But he just doesn’t look like the type to be daunted by anything placed in front of him – or any sense of expectation.

Having seen the start to his Chelsea career delayed by injury, he is making up for lost time. And when Lampard finally gets to play his full strength attack – with Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz providing threats from different areas – it could make a devastating forward line.

For now, Ziyech is doing well enough pulling the strings all by himself. He has quickly established himself as Chelsea’s most creative force, both out wide or through the middle.

View photos Ziyech starred at Stamford Bridge AP AP More

His quick-thinking and range of passing means he’s a danger to the opposition from just about any area he collects the ball.

That was evident with his clipped ball over the top to meet Kovacic’s run in the build-up to Abraham’s goal.

While it was a fantastic run from Kovacic, it would have been worth nothing if not for the speed of thought and execution from Ziyech.

Similarly his defence-splitting pass in the second half to set Werner away one-on-one. Sheffield United’s defenders had enough trouble just trying to stem his crossing from the wings, let alone contending with him when he cut inside.

Add to that his dead-ball delivery and he’s the complete creative package.

Fantasy Football managers are sure to be queuing up for this points-scoring machine, while Chelsea are also going to rely heavily on his points-winning qualities in real life.

His recovery from a knee injury has coincided with the growing confidence of Lampard’s side.

That has been evident with the assuredness of three straight wins going into this match, which saw them score 10 goals and concede none.

Lampard spoke beforehand of the 3-0 defeat suffered at Bramall Lane in July, which underlined the changes that need to be made to turn his team into serious title contenders.

The addition of six major signings – including Ziyech - has had the desired effect so far, with significant improvements in every department.

Story continues