Haitians who died in Bahamas boat capsize still awaiting burial

Jacqueline Charles
·7 min read

Nearly three weeks after 17 Haitians Miami-bound Haitian migrants perished at sea when their overloaded 33-foot speed boat capsized in the waters off New Providence in the Bahamas, they still have not been buried, two Haitian community leaders and a government spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald.

“Who do you release them to?” Clint Watson, press secretary to Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, said. “They are trying to identify them so that we know who to release them to.”

The Haitian government has promised to bury the individuals in The Bahamas, and Davis has said The Bahamas will make sure that the victims receive proper burials, though he has not said if the country will help with the costs.

“We will discuss with the Haitian government what needs to happen, how we can make that happen,” Watson said. “The prime minister has said he remains committed to ensure they receive a proper burial.”

Those discussions could take place as soon as next week. Interim Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is among several leaders expected to attend a United Nations meeting on climate change at a resort in Nassau, Tuesday through Thursday. The Bahamian prime minister is expected to take advantage of Henry’s presence, several sources tell the Miami Herald, to discuss a number of concerning topics.

They range from recent comments made by Haiti’s chargé d’affaires about the Bahamas’ visa process being prejudicial toward Haitians, to Haiti’s deepening political instability and gang warfare that have led to several deaths on the high seas in recent months and are fueling the largest boat refugee crisis since 2004.

“We are hoping to have bilaterals,” Watson said. “The prime minister has remained open to having a bilateral with the Haitian prime minister.”

A Haitian government spokesman confirmed that for now, Henry is expected to be in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, his Foreign Minister Jean Victor Géneus on Friday wrote to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States in Washington requesting that a special meeting be called for 10 a.m. Wednesday so he can brief members on the situation in Haiti. Géneus’ request comes after OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro this week accused the international community of abandoning Haiti and failing the country with its “20 years of erratic political strategy.”

Haitian community leaders in the Bahamas say they are also awaiting Henry and hope to provide him with an earful. Their concern is not just the violence back home that, according to the U.N., has led to more than 934 killings and 680 kidnappings since January, but what they see as tense relations between both countries.

The lack of strong ties, they believe, is among the reasons many in the community remain afraid to come forward and claim their loved ones, despite reassurances by Bahamian authorities they have nothing to fear. Adding to their concerns are recent comments by Haiti’s chief diplomat on the island about the number of Haitians living in the Bahamas and difficulties Haitians face acquiring visas to travel to the Bahamas.

“The Bahamas is not America,” said a Haitian pastor who didn’t want his name used. “In America, there isn’t any retaliation once you talk…. Here people are afraid, they don’t want to come forward. If they do, they are afraid that they will be asked questions about the investigation.”

During a July 29 press conference, Haiti’s chargé d’affaires, Anthony Pierre Brutus, who was out of the country at the time of the capsize, criticized the Bahamas’ visa process for Haitians in comparison to Canada’s and the United States’, and said he believed “we have 150,000 Haitians living here” in the Bahamas.

Speaking in Creole through a translator, he then added, “I will also take this opportunity to say there are 150,000 Haitians who are illegal and who have spent more than 20, 25 years living in the country.”

While the comment about undocumented Haitians was not properly translated in English by the translator, the one mentioning that there were 150,000 Haitians legally residing in the country was repeated in English and immediately triggered a reaction from the government, which refuted the claims.

According to several media reports, Immigration Director Kenturah Ferguson said there is no information to support Brutus’ claim that 150,000 Haitians live in The Bahamas. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also said, “there is no legal obstacle to any nationality applying for a visa to enter The Bahamas or obtaining a work permit to enter The Bahamas legitimately.”

Weeks later, the comments continue to fan tensions in a country where Haitian migrants have been known to change their names to escape detection.

Read Next: OAS chief Almagro has more to say about the international community’s failure in Haiti

Brutus did not respond to a Herald request for comment. Some Haitians, fearful of the spotlight the migration tragedy and the comments have put on them, want Henry to use the visit to smooth relations and address their concerns about what his government is doing to help stabilize the country.They are blaming the loss of Haitian lives on hardship and a lack of representation in the island chain, not just in their crisis-wracked homeland.

“It’s only when a catastrophe like this happens, you will hear them say ‘We are coming to do this and to do that,’ ” said Alcinor Saimphorin, 52, who lives in Abaco. “When they want, they remember we exist but if we had the support, a lot of children, pregnant women would not be losing their life at sea.”

Saimphorin’s daughter, Mary Nirvah Saimphorin, who would have turned 14 in October, was among the victims and remains among just six victims who have been identified. Her father said he was able to claim her body from a government morgue but is now struggling to bury her.

“There are some things that when it happens, you just aren’t prepared for it,” he said. ”I don’t know when I will be good again, maybe when I’m dead.”

Saimphorin said his daughter’s presence on the speedboat was not his doing but that of her mother who lives in Miami. After years of being separated from the girl, her mother wanted her to come join her in the United States. Believing those who told her that the passage would be safe and the child wouldn’t even see the ocean, the mom gave $8,000 to a smuggler, Saimphorin said.

“They took the money and bought another boat with the money,” he said. ‘That is why they were killed.”

In addition to Mary Nirvah, authorities have identified the only man onboard along with two adult females. The family of another dead migrant, Altanie Ivoy, and her 1-year-old daughter Kourtney Volmyr, also came forward.

Bahamian authorities, who are being assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, say the investigation remains ongoing. So far, four individuals, Donald Watson, McKenzie Jerome, Eulan McKinney and Wilbens Joseph, have been charged with 18 counts of manslaughter. Watson was the boat captain and he still on probation after being convicted of human smuggling in 2019 in federal court in West Palm Beach. He also has also spent time in a Cuban prison. Both Watson and McKinney were also charged with reckless operation of a vessel. All were sent to jail and given another court date on Oct. 28.

Watson, the Bahamian press secretary, said the Bahamas, an archipelago of 700 islands with a population of about 400,000, lives every day with the repercussions from the crisis in Haiti, a close neighbor.

“This is a real issue and a real challenge for us here in the Bahamas and what we want to do is find the best way for our people to be able to do what they do and for the Haitian people, to understand their challenges as well. We believe dialogue needs to happen and we don’t believe enough has been happening with the Haitian government,” he said. “We pressed on numerous occasions for something to happen and I believe there needs to be great dialogue for the Haitian government so they can solve this problem together.

“The region is ready to assist Haiti, but Haiti has to want the assistance and Haiti has to be willing to work on its solution for its own people” Watson added. “That is another issue that the prime minister will continue to raise and reiterate at these meetings.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat