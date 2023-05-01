It’s Haitian Heritage Month! Celebrate throughout May at these events around Miami

From dance classes to plays to celebrations of Haitian Mother’s Day, here are events going on around Miami-Dade County to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month.

“Häiti: Imperishable. Ayiti: Pap Peri”

Enjoy this exhibit and mini expo showcasing beautiful, decorative accessories and goods from recycled material. Curated by Caribbean-Craft, the show features contemporary and modern handmade pieces.

Through May at Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami

Kompa Classes

Learn Haitian Kompa, the modern meringue dance of Haiti.

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. every Wednesday in May at North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 St., North Miami

“Create Dangerously”

Miami New Drama presents this adaptation of the award-winning book by Miami’s own Edwidge Danticant directed by Tony Award nominee Lilena Blain-Cruz.

May 4-28 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; miaminewdrama.org; $46.50-$76.50.

Thursdays at PAMM: Haitian Heritage Night

Enjoy a live set by DJ Gardy Girault celebrating the diverse music of Haiti with a distinctive merging of Afro-Haitian Rara rhythms and electronic house music, which he refers to as “Rara Tech,” and a performance by Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. Also see a flag display sharing the history of the Haitian flag.

6–10:30 p.m. May 4 at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

MOCA Mini Makers

In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, children will create artwork inspired by a Haitian artist.

2-4 p.m. May 6 at MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

Haitian Heritage Month Guest Story time

Story time hosted by a special guest every Wednesday in May. Guest readers will read a children’s book written by a Haitian author or a story relating to Haitian heritage and culture.

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Every Wednesday from May 17-31, North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 St., North Miami

Get in Gear Community Bike Ride

Experience a scenic ride throughout North Miami; water breaks are sponsored by local Haitian-owned businesses.

8:30-10 a.m. May 13 MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

Story continues

PAMM Free Second Saturdays: Haitian Heritage Month

Explore Haiti’s deep roots in South Florida and its beautiful language, people, and culture, all while creating art on the museum’s waterfront terrace. Enjoy performances by local Haitian drumming groups, a celebration of Kreyòl poetry, and Haitian music. Bring a poem to participate in the Kreyol poetry celebration and join in the drumming circle.

11 a.m.–3 p.m. May 13 at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

Enjoy live music, good food, and amazing Haitian vendors in celebration of Haitian Flag Day.

4-11 p.m. May 18 MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

Expect a colorful celebration of Haitian history with food, music, and dancing.

6-9 p.m. May 18 at Scale Up 305, 10750 NW 6th Ct., Miami

Haitian Compas Festival

The biggest show for compas (or konpa) lovers in celebration of Haitian Flag Day. The line up includes Kodak Black, Kai, T Vice, Nu Look, Klass and many more.

May 20 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.haitiancompasfestival.com; Tickets start at $25.

Jazz at MOCA

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of JAZZ at MOCA, featuring The CieL Experience and bandleader Claudens Louis, North Miami’s very own Haitian American saxophonist. Live music, good food, and Haitian vendors.

7-9 p.m. May 26 AT MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

Haitian Heritage Month Comedy Show

Enjoy Haitian Heritage Month with a good laugh with well-known Haitian comedians.

7:30-10 P.M. May 26 at North Miami Senior High School, 13110 NE 8 Ave., North Miami

North Miami Commission for Women Mothers’ Day Brunch

Celebrate Haitian Mothers’ Day with a special brunch sponsored by the North Miami Commission for Women.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27 at Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126 St., North Miami

Haitian Mother’s Day

The event celebrates the matriarchs of Haitian culture. This event will feature traditional Haitian cuisine, fashion, and live music and host family-friendly activities.

Noon-3 p.m. May 28 at the Father Gerard Jean Juste Community Center, 690 NE 159th St., Miami

Haitian Heritage History Bee

This event will shine a light on the rich history of Haiti and its numerous contributions. Miami-Dade County Public School students will compete and showcase their knowledge of the rich cultural legacy of Haiti.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 31 at Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami