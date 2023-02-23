Haitian group asks Canada to condemn 'racism' in Dominican Republic deportations

·6 min read

OTTAWA — A group in Haiti that supports people sent home from the neighbouring Dominican Republic is calling on Canada to raise the alarm about accusations of inhumane and racist treatment of those fleeing chaos.

"It's serious and it's unacceptable, the situation that Haitians are experiencing in the Dominican Republic," said Sam Guillaume, spokesman for the Haitian organization Support Group for Refugees and Returnees.

"It's unfathomable to see so much mistreatment, so much racism," he said in a French-language interview.

His organization, known by the French acronym GARR, is based in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. It also has staff monitoring the treatment of migrants the Dominican Republic has dropped off along its border with Haiti.

In recent months, the group has reported a sharp uptick in Dominican authorities rounding up Haitians across the country and holding them in conditions that have raised concerns among international groups.

Many of the Haitians crossed illegally into the Dominican Republic or overstayed their visit. But GARR alleges that a significant proportion of them are being sent back to Haiti despite holding valid visas.

The United States government says Haiti is on the brink of a migration crisis as violent gangs have taken over large swaths of the country. Haiti's de facto government has requested a Western military intervention.

Thousands of Haitians have legally and illegally crossed the border into the Dominican Republic, which shares an island with Haiti, to escape rising living costs, a cholera outbreak and the threat of kidnapping.

In the first nine months of 2022, the Dominican Republic deported 108,436 migrants — more than three times the number in 2016, when the country started recording such data.

Last November, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged the Dominican Republic to stop sending Haitians over the border to a country that is so unsafe.

Dominican President Luis Abinader characterized the comments as "unacceptable and irresponsible" meddling in a domestic issue.

The same month, Abinader signed a decree giving Dominican law enforcement more powers to deport undocumented immigrants.

GARR reported that 16,892 Haitians were sent over border in January, 126 of whom were pregnant, and 70 of whom were minors, with numbers trending up since last fall. The numbers don't include people who wilfully returned to Haiti.

"Sometimes it's in their sleep. Sometimes at the hospital, when they're there for a medical appointment. Sometimes it's at work, or in the street. It's as if there was a hunt for Haitians in the Dominican Republic," Guillaume said.

GARR has documented migrants being beaten in custody and detained without food or showers. Some accuse officials of sexually assaulting them or destroying their identification.

Guillaume said the dragnet has included Dominican citizens who have no connection to Haiti but are rounded up because they have "black skin and curly hair."

Last November, the U.S. embassy in its capital, Santo Domingo, issued an alert for "darker skinned U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens of African descent" in the Dominican Republic, saying Americans had reported being "delayed, detained, or subject to heightened questioning at ports of entry and in other encounters with immigration officials, based on their skin colour."

The embassy noted that Dominican migration authorities arrest people who are legally in the country and detain them "in overcrowded detention centres, without the ability to challenge their detention and without access to food or restroom facilities, sometimes for days at a time, before being released or deported to Haiti."

In 2015, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights raised similar concerns about arbitrary, race-based detention in "deplorable hygienic and health conditions."

Under a 1999 agreement signed by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the former agreed not to round up migrants at night. It also pledged to keep children with their parents and let migrants hold onto their documents and personal effects.

Guillaume said the government isn't following the agreement, and is conducting nighttime raids and detaining Haitians without giving them a chance to go home and retrieve cash savings accumulated over years. Some migrants even claim that their employers phoned migration authorities in advance of pay days, to avoid paying wages.

The group has tracked an uptick in unaccompanied minors and parents being sent back without their children.

GARR has had to deploy staff to smaller border crossings, where roughly 10 per cent of Haitians are brought despite the 1999 agreement calling for crossings only at four official border posts.

That leaves Haitian authorities struggling to process returnees, and non-governmental groups scrambling to provide help for people to reach their relatives. Guillaume said people returned at non-official crossings seem to have faced the worst treatment.

"We see trucks unloading Haitians, day and night, with people who have no bearings, who don't know what to do, who arrived empty-handed because they didn't have time to retrieve their luggage," he said.

The Dominican embassy in Ottawa referred questions to the country's foreign affairs department, which said it did not expect to be able to provide a response within six days.

In the past year, Dominican politicians have called for a wall to block Haitian migrants, arguing it would prevent a cholera epidemic from spreading over the border. Earlier this month, former Dominican president Hipólito Mejía declared in an interview that "Haiti is not a country; it is a jungle."

The current government has said it does not have the capacity to sustain so many asylum seekers, including for health care, and has urged the international community to focus on addressing the chaos in Haiti.

Guillaume said the international community should still call out the Dominican Republic, particularly as it vies for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, for a term that would start next year.

"It's important to sound the alarm," he said.

"A country like Canada can get the attention of the Dominican authorities on these grave violations of rights that they inflict on Haitians."

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly met last Sunday with her Dominican counterpart Roberto Álvarez to discuss the situation in Haiti, but her office would not say whether she raised the issue of how migrants are being treated.

"We are in solution mode and have had numerous discussions with key partners across the hemisphere, including the Dominican Republic," spokesman Adrien Blanchard said in an email.

He noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $10 million last week to protect Haitian women and children along the Dominican Republic border.

"Canada has provided significant funding to key humanitarian partners on the ground in order to address the urgent needs of populations affected by the crisis, whether related to recent displacement, violence or the cholera epidemic."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Marijuana legalization has stalled in Mexico, but farmers and cartels are still making big plans to profit off a new market

    "People want a more powerful, better quality weed, and we are putting a lot of money into this industry," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • An 85-year-old woman was killed after trying to rescue her dog from an 11-foot-long alligator in Florida

    The elderly woman was walking her dog in a Florida retirement village when an 11-foot-long alligator attacked. The woman died, but the dog survived.

  • Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida

    The woman was walking her dog when the alligator lunged at her and dragged her under water.

  • North Texas man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officer at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    He brought rope, a grappling hook and other items he referred to as “riot gear” and said he looked forward to fighting what he called the “soft” people in Washington, D.C.

  • Biden Meets With NATO's Bucharest Nine

    US President Joe Biden met with members of NATO’s eastern flank to affirm his support for the alliance’s security on Wednesday, February 22, during his visit to Poland’s capital, Warsaw.Biden met with leaders of NATO’s Bucharest Nine and the NATO Secretary General, underscoring the importance of the alliance.“Today, as we approach the one year anniversary of Russia’s further invasion, it’s even more important that we continue to stand together,” the president said.Biden outlined the importance of the Bucharest Nine, addressing the leaders in the room: “You know better than anyone what’s at stake in this conflict, not just for Ukraine but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world.”The president reiterated the importance of the United States’ commitment to NATO, saying that Article 5, which states that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all allies, is a “sacred commitment the United States has made.”“What literally is at stake is not just Ukraine, it’s freedom,” Biden finished.On Monday, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site

    The 22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday. Among the things Anderson Lee Aldrich posted was an image of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade and a shooting training video. Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, also used a bigoted slur when referring to someone who was gay, Detective Rebecca Joines testified at the start of a three-day hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to warrant a hate crime charge against Aldrich in the Nov. 19 attack.

  • Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Even Without Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland is set to join NATO if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made toward joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Normaliz

  • Swedish prime minister says NATO talks with Ankara will resume in mid-March -SVT

    Sweden's prime minister said on Wednesday talks with Turkey regarding NATO membership will resume in mid-March after stalling in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest. "There is also a date, it's not a secret but we're waiting for confirmation," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during an interview with Sweden's public broadcaster SVT. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey.

  • Trudeau calls for renegotiated border treaty to halt Roxham Road migrants — U.S. envoy pushes back

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on closing the irregular border crossing at Roxham Road by renegotiating the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States — but the American ambassador to Canada says changing the deal wouldn't address the problem. "The problem is we have 6,000 kilometres worth of undefended shared border with the United States … People will choose to cross elsewhere," Trudeau told a news conference Wednesday. "The only way to effectivel

  • Rishi Sunak set to launch crackdown on asylum seeker backlog with 20-day questionnaire

    Rishi Sunak is poised to launch a major crackdown on the asylum seeker backlog in the coming days by invalidating applications if they fail to return a new questionnaire within 20 working days, Sky News can reveal. A leaked Home Office letter shows that asylum seekers, who often speak little or no English and have limited access to help, must fill the 32-page form under the policy - which could be announced as soon as tomorrow. "A failure to return the questionnaire without reasonable explanation may result in an individual's asylum claim being withdrawn in line with the published policy on withdrawing asylum claims," says the leaked letter, expected to be released tomorrow.

  • Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand on Wednesday. Carole Costa scored a 94th-minute clincher in Portugal's 2-1 win over the Cameroon “Lionesses” who have reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups. Haiti beat Chile 2-1 earlier Wednesday in an historic match it hopes will bring joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland. Melchie Dumornay scor

  • Philippine police hunting killers of New Zealand tourist

    A Philippine police search was underway on Wednesday for two motorcycle-riding men who shot and killed a New Zealand man in a brazen street robbery that officials fear could scare foreign tourists away. The 34-year-old tourist, Nicholas Peter Stacey, was fatally shot once in the chest while trying to wrest a pistol from one of the two robbers who held him up and his Filipina girlfriend on Sunday in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati financial district, police Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said. While he described the deadly street robbery as an “isolated incident,” Estomo acknowledged it has the potential to frighten foreign tourists.

  • Sabalenka ends Ostapenko's Dubai title defence, walkover sends Swiatek into semis

    Aryna Sabalenka has won 13 consecutive matches to start the season after pulling off an impressive comeback against Jelena Ostapenko.

  • ‘Tip of the negative equity iceberg’: A record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and drivers can't keep pace — stay ahead by dodging these 2 loan mistakes

    The number of people who are behind on payments is rising at a rate not seen since the Great Recession.

  • Under-equipped and under fire, Haiti's police await delayed shipments of Canadian armour

    On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a third shipment of Canadian armoured vehicles to Haiti. The vehicles are meant to help the Haitian National Police fight a shooting war with heavily-armed gangs that control close to two-thirds of the capital Port-au-Prince. But the three vehicles shipped this week, plus those already sent to Haiti in two previous shipments, amount to only half of the total number of vehicles Haiti purchased. The deadline for the contract had been extended alre

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • ‘Trump Water’ delivered by Donald himself to ‘abandoned’ Ohio town after train derailment

    Donald Trump distributed bottles of “Trump Water” during a visit to the Ohio town affected by a chemical train derailment, as he accused the federal government of abandoning residents.

  • Ex-Russian commander who helped invade Crimea trashes Putin's war speech for leaving out all of Russia's failures in Ukraine

    "Not a word about failures and defeats. Blah blah blah, there's no point in listening anymore," Igor Girkin said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.