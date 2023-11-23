How a Haitian-born former soccer player has helped lead Benedict football’s turnaround

Growing up in Haiti, Loobert Denelus had dreams of playing football — but not the brand about which most in the United States think.

Denelus loved and played soccer — the “other” football — but he eventually gave up his soccer dreams for American football, has become a dynamic playmaker on defense and one of the key parts in Benedict College’s turnaround the past two seasons.

The defensive end has been one of the cornerstones of the Benedict College football program both on and off the field. Earlier this month, he won his second straight Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award in helping the Tigers to their second straight unbeaten regular season and playoff appearance.

Benedict hosts Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday in the second round of the Division II playoffs.

“I can’t believe it honestly. Hopefully, I have been able to make my younger self proud,” Denelus told The State after practice this week. “Before, it was just a lot of dreams with goals and aspirations. I never knew it would be able to come to fruition, but we are here now.”

Denelus’ Haitian roots

Denelus spoke French Creole (Haiti’s language) and knew one English word when he arrived in the United States with his mother, Bernice, and two siblings when he was 9 years old. Denelus’ father, Colbert, stayed behind with his step brother, but joined the family five years later.

The Denelus family had aspirations of moving to the U.S., but that was expedited after the massive earthquake that rocked the country in January of 2010. The 35-second tremor killed 220,000 people, injured more than 300,000 and left 1.5 million homeless.

Denelus said they didn’t have much damage to their house, but the living conditions and economy after the earthquake prompted the family to make an earlier-than-expected move.

Two months after the earthquake, Loobert and his family arrived in Naples, Fla., to live with their aunt and started to acclimate to the United States.

Denelus continued to play soccer when he arrived in Florida, but as his body started to grow, that changed his athletic aspirations. He also watched as many of his friends were playing football.

“I started watching some games and highlights,” Denelus said. “I remember watching a Rutgers and Central Florida game (in 2013) and I remember UCF running back trucking another person. That is kind of the reason I got into football and started playing a lot more.”

Football beginnings

Denelus went out for football for the first time as a seventh grader — and it didn’t go great. He wasn’t used to the contact that football brings as compared to soccer, and all of the equipment.

Denelus hoped to play linebacker and wear No. 52 like one of his favorite players at the time, Ray Lewis, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Instead, he was given No. 76 and put on the offensive and defensive line.

It was on the defensive side of the ball where Denelus excelled as he continued to get comfortable playing the game.

At Naples High, Denelus was a two-time all-state selection and had 150 tackles and 14½ sacks over his final two years, and he was part of two region championship squads. He signed with Southeastern College, a Christian-based NAIA school in Lakeland, Fla., in February of 2019. Southeastern was a perfect fit for him because of its proximity to Naples and his deep Christian beliefs.

In his first year, Denelus became the first player in program history to be named Sun Division Freshman of the Year. He played one more year at Southeastern before transferring.

The road to Benedict

At Southeastern, Denelus met Jordan Odaffer, the team’s linebackers coach. Odaffer left after the 2019 season to join Chennis Berry’s staff at Benedict College, a Division II school and one of two historically Black colleges in Columbia, S.C.

The two remained in touch, and when Denelus was looking for a new school, he reached out.

Denelus committed to Benedict without taking a visit to the school. He was sold on Berry’s vision for the program. Benedict didn’t play football in Berry’s first year because of COVID in 2020, but has become one of the top teams in Division II the past two seasons.

“I got a chance to speak to coach Berry on the phone and I loved everything about him from the man of God he is and the motivator he is,” Denelus said. “I could hear it in his voice. They were trying to do something special here and I wanted to be part of something special.”

Berry said Denelus checked all the boxes and had all the characteristics that the Tigers were looking for in a player.

“He had talent. He was freshman of the year in his league,” Berry said. “Coach Odaffer vouched for his character. Because to me, it is bigger than talent. We always cross-check and cross-reference different programs to see what kind of a person the young man is. If he doesn’t fit what we are all about -—discipline, integrity, God, dedication, effort, execution pride which is our DIG DEEP philosophy. So it has got to be the right fit and Loobert definitely fits our program.”

The 6-foot, 250-pound Denelus has been one of the top playmakers for the Tigers’ defense, which ranks No. 1 in points allowed in Division II and No. 2 in sacks and total yards per game this year. In three years at Benedict, he has 135 tackles, 48 for loss, and 26½ sacks, 24 coming in the past two years.

“He plays with an amazing motor and loves the game of football,” Berry said of Denelus. “A lot of guys play football and just play. We want guys who love football. He loves the game of football, wants to get better. He is a great teammate and always motivates his teammates.”

Benedict College’s Loobert Denelus poses for a photo with his family and Tigers’ coach Chennis Berry during Senior Day against Allen University last month.

Campbell Trophy award

While Denelus’ athletic accomplishments get most of the attention, Denelus has excelled as a student.

Denelus is one of the 16 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top college football scholar athlete and factors in academic success, performance on the field and leadership. He is the only Division II player named as a finalist. Other high-profile finalists include Oregon QB Bo Nix and Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Past winners include Tim Tebow, Justin Herbert and former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins.

Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, with the winner getting $25,000. The award will be handed out in a ceremony in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.

“It means a lot. It is a testament to the coaches and the professors we have here at Benedict,” Denelus said of the Campbell Trophy. “I hope it brings national attention to Benedict College both athletically and academically.”

Denelus said his success off the field resonates more with his parents, who always pushed him to succeed academically. He admits they still don’t understand all the nuances of football and cringe each time it looks like he is down on the field or is injured.

The Denelus’ family has attended a few games over the years, including senior day festivities earlier this year.

Denelus carries a 3.95 GPA with a major in psychology and minoring in sports management. He is on track to graduate in May.

Once his playing days are over, Denelus plans to be a sports psychologist and own different training facilities to help the next generation maximize athletic potential.

“One day this game is going to be over for Loobert Denelus. And I know he is going to succeed at this thing we call life,” Berry said. “He is a great man first and foremost and a man of God. He is passionate about what he does. He is an amazing student. Everyone sees him as a football player but I see him as a person.

“I am just grateful to have him in this program for the person he is and the person he is going to be in this game we call life.”

