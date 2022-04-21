Haiti: Small plane crashes on to main road killing six

The prime minister described the accident as "a new tragedy" for Haiti

A small plane has crashed on to a major road in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, killing at least six people.

The aircraft was on its way from the capital to the south-eastern port town of Jacmel when it came down in the suburb of Carrefour.

It injured several people on the ground.

The pilot was one of those who initially survived but died of his injuries in hospital later. Officials said engine failure was to blame.

The aircraft had sent a distress signal some 20 minutes after take-off, the country's civil aviation authority said.

A man carries a seat near the site of the crash

Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed sympathy with "the families of the victims, who have been just plunged into the greatest desolation by this new tragedy".

The impoverished country has been hit by a number of natural disasters in recent years which have caused extensive damage to the infrastructure and economy.

Gang violence has also worsened in the wake of the political crisis following the assassination President Jovenel Moïse in July last year.