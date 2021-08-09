Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

This photo provided by Doctors Without Borders shows locals standing outside its emergency clinic in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2020. Officials said Monday, August 2, 2021, that Doctors Without Borders has closed the Martissant emergency clinic in Haiti's capital amid gang violence that has left more than 19,000 people homeless. (Guillaume Binet/Doctors Without Borders via AP)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A justice official told The Associated Press on Monday that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security.

Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of overseeing proceedings involving the July 7 attack at Moïse's private home, said Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince.

“The judge is very competent,” Saint-Vil said.

Chanlatte could not be immediately reached for comment.

The choice was praised by some people, including Haitian attorney Steevens Rosemond, who is not involved in the case.

“I ask that the Haitian state guarantee the safety of this magistrate so that he can do his work in accordance with the standards,” Rosemond said.

Last week, Saint-Vil said he had requested extra security measures as he prepared to select a judge to oversee the case. Death threats are especially common in high-profile slayings in Haiti, and several court clerks probing Moïse's death have already gone into hiding after being ordered to change some names and statements in their reports.

Haitians reacted swiftly to the news on social media, with some saying they hope justice will be served.

“You have a great responsibility for the history of this country,” one man tweeted. “You have the responsibility to make justice triumph.”

More than 40 people have been detained in the case, among them are 18 former Colombian soldiers and 20 Haitian police officers. Authorities are still looking for several suspects including an ex-senator, a judicial official and a Haitian Supreme Court judge.