Haiti is running low on fuel again as sweet deal with fuel supplier turns sour

Another sweet deal has gone sour in Haiti.

This time it involves a price dispute between the Haitian government and its latest supplier of fuel, Preble-Rish, the politically connected firm that was linked last year to a group of armed American mercenaries who were arrested in Haiti and then later flown to the United States with the help of the State Department.

Now after doing millions of dollars in business with the Haitian government, the company is lashing out amid a contract dispute over price involving recent fuel deliveries. It is not only pushing back on recent comments made by President Jovenel Moïse during a media blitz this week on Haitian Radio in which he was asked about the soured relations, but the firm says it’s currently in legal proceedings in the U.S. against the government and threatens to sue anyone the government taps to replace its fuel-supplying obligations.

The latest standoff between Moïse’s government and another private investor in Haiti comes while Haitians face not just a scarcity of U.S. dollars on the market but another round of fuel shortages and power blackouts.

At most, say industry insiders, there are just four days of diesel left in the country, which heavily relies on the fuel to keep generators running in hospitals, businesses and private homes.

The Bureau of Monetization of Development Aid Programs, or BMPAD, has promised that a ship carrying diesel will soon arrive.

But in a statement issued Friday and provided to the Miami Herald, Preble-Rish Haiti S.A. said it “intends to pursue legal action against any other fuel supplier who attempts to interfere” with its contract rights to provide and receive payment for six monthly shipments.

The company said it normally doesn’t discuss its government contracts. But it felt compelled to do so, it said, after Moïse appeared Monday on Radio Metropole’s Le Point program. The televised interview was part of a media blitz during which Moïse appeared on several Port-au-Prince radio stations promoting his push for a new constitution and defending his leadership and what he described as his reform agenda.

During the Metropole interview Moïse was specifically asked about Preble-Rish, whose deal with the government came under public scrutiny in July during a new round of fuel shortages in Haiti that forced companies to ration reserves and others to temporarily cease operations amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the fight escalated. The government’s chief prosecutor went aboard a ship carrying approximately 165,000 barrels of gasoline that was being supplied by Preble-Rish. Preble-Rish had intended to hold off on unloading the fuel until BMPAD paid.

“Instead, BMPAD illegally seized the vessel and confiscated the cargo without paying for it,” the company said in its statement. “Why did it do that? BMPAD stated that it needed the fuel to prevent a fuel crisis. There is no doubt that it is always easier to steal something than pay for it.”

Moïse acknowledged the government and Preble-Rish are fighting. He blamed the fight on “an error.”

Though Moïse did not provide any details, competitors said the contention has to do with a price discrepancy and the lack of clarity over Preble-Rish’s price. Preble-Rish has claimed that its offer was in dollars per barrel and not cents per gallon, as BMPAD is contending.

Both are listed in the agreement, and BMPAD has contended that the contract, which has it paying less in cents per gallon for diesel, gasoline and kerosene, has priority over the part that lists amounts in dollars per barrel.

Either way, competitors contend that Preble-Rish’s winning bid was low-ball and the price is just one of several points of contentions they had with its deal with the government.

Moïse, who has been lashing out at petroleum companies and the profits they make, said “BMPAD asked the company to sign an addendum to permit the problem to be resolved.”

The company refused and the dispute is now in arbitration, he said, defending last month’s fuel seizure.

“I know there was gasoline that entered,” he added. “They asked Preble-Rish to unload it. Preble-Rish said the government owed it. The government unloaded the gasoline. I believe right now the file in the courts. That’s what is democracy.

“Right now we are working so that there can be another bid because ... the contract with Preble-Rish will end the 13th” of November, the president added

