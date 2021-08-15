Haiti earthquake - live: Tropical storm bears down on island after massive quake leaves 300 dead

(AP)

Haiti is facing the threat of a tropical storm bringing heavy rains and strong winds just days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people.

There are fears that Tropical Storm Grace, which is projected to hit the island between Monday and Tuesday, could hamper rescue efforts.

Officials registered at least 304 fatalities and more than 1,800 people injured on Saturday evening from the quake, as they assessed the extensive damage to homes and buildings.

The quake comes over a decade after a disastrous 7.0-magnitude shock in 2010 that struck closer to the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, killing an estimated 220,000 people.

Ariel Henry, the country’s prime minister, said on Saturday that local hospitals, particularly in the city of Les Cayes, were “overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people”.

