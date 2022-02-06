Haiti is at a crossroads. We must choose the path that leads to democracy | Opinion

Thirty-six years after the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship, Haiti finds itself at a crossroads. My compatriots have turned their backs on the dictatorship and chosen democracy and respect for the rule of law.

Unfortunately, we are far from the right track. The heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last year has brought our country to the brink of chaos, and our institutions are completely dysfunctional. My mission and that of the government over which I preside is to get our country back on track to achieve democracy as soon as possible.

To do this, we must create the conditions to move toward free, fair and inclusive elections that will allow the Haitian people to choose their leaders. Any other step is a distraction that can unnecessarily prolong the political instability that disrupts their daily lives.

The day after I took office, I began to meet, as promised, with all the political parties and organized groups of civil society, with a view to reaching a political agreement for a peaceful and effective governance for the interim period. This resulted in the signing of an agreement on Sept. 11, 2021 with many political parties, including those that are among the most important, and with a significant amount of civil-society organizations.

I have spared no effort in reaching out to my compatriots who prefer a different approach. I do not miss any opportunity to extend to them all a fraternal hand, asking them to do everything possible to honor the words of our flag, “Unity makes us stronger.” I intend to continue along this path. On several occasions, I have had talks with my compatriots in the Montana group, a civil-society coalition, Recently, I met with the Louisiana Unitary Agreement group. And while they have not agreed to join our historic agreement, our dialogue continues with a focus on converging goals and concerns, rather than becoming stuck in fruitless discussions where our views are far apart. I have also included, and continue to consult with, the 10 standing senators.

Story continues

Today, the top priorities for my administration and the Haitian people are to fight insecurity and poverty; create an enabling environment that will lead to the ratification of a new constitution; and hold general elections by the end of this year. Democratic elections are the only way to overcome the current political crisis.

The Haitian constitution establishes that a president must be elected by the Haitian people. Gone are the days when armed gangs marched on the capital to overthrow a government and impose an unelected president. A president cannot be named, appointed or selected by any group of people or organization. Elections are the only way forward.

I am governing by consensus to make up for an institutional void. All decisions are made at the Council of Ministers meetings, avoiding executive decisions on issues that affect Haitians from all walks of life. My cabinet is inclusive and comprises representatives of a wide range of political parties, activist groups and civil-society organizations.

I am also working to improve security conditions — not only so we can hold elections, but, most important, to improve daily life for Haitians. Every day, we work hard to secure the country by strengthening our National Police. We are thankful for the international support the National Police has received from numerous countries and agencies in its fight against gangs and to establish law and order.

We also continue to push for truth in the assassination of President Moïse. We are grateful to the international community for helping capture suspects who were on the run. I have no doubt those responsible for this horrible crime will be brought to justice.

The justice and legal system in Haiti need significant improvements, and we count on partners from the international community including the Caribbean community — CARICOM — in particular, not only to help investigate the assassination, but also provide technical support and expertise to assist in strengthening our system.

On Feb. 7, I urge all Haitians to come together to face our challenges, so that we become stronger. I am determined to bring all groups together, no matter how hard it might be. Our differences in how to accomplish this are no match for what I know is our fervent and common desire — to do what is best for our beloved country.

Ariel Henry is the prime minister of Haiti.