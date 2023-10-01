Hairy Shoppers Say This Hair Removal Device Works as Well as Professional Treatments

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Here’s a secret: I’m hairy. I’ve been waxing my upper lip since I was 12 years old — and, at 30, one too many surreptitious wax sessions (I’m trying to maintain some mystery with my live-in boyfriend of 6 years), and countless occurrences of ripped-off skin, I’m getting rather sick of the whole thing. I’ve decided it might be time to invest in a more permanent hair-removal option.

I’d heard about the Ulike IPL Hair Removal Device — a sleek, lightweight intense pulse light (IPL) tool that, per shoppers, actually works — and considered snagging one for myself. Right now is my best chance: For a limited time, the device is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days for 15 percent off with an extra $35-off coupon — that's a total discount of $81.



The Ulike Hair Removal device is a professional-grade hair reduction tool that can be used anywhere on the body, including the arms, legs, and even face. Each session takes approximately 10 minutes, and results (thinner, sparser, eliminated hair) are visible in as little as four weeks. The device comes with all of the necessary accessories, including light-blocking glasses and even a razor to shave the treatment area between weekly sessions.

IPL is a well-studied hair reduction method you may have heard about in the context of professional treatments. Whereas pro-grade IPL treatments can be pricey, Ulike’s DIY device is a more cost-effective solution that, when used consistently, can prove equally as effective. Plus, there’s no need to travel to a doctor’s office or medspa; an at-home device allows you to deal with stubborn hair from the comfort of your couch.

Comfort is perhaps one of the most compelling benefits of this device: It’s virtually pain-free thanks to the brand’s ice-cooling technology, which blasts skin with a 50-degree temperature. This masks the burning, stinging sensation often associated with laser and IPL hair removal devices and lends to a more pleasant experience.

One shopper, who has “tried other [IPL devices] that didn't work and really hurt,” says Ulike’s is “well worth the money.” For one, they report zero pain, and call it “extremely easy to use” with results after “very little time” per session. Another shopper, who is “amazed” by the speed at which their IPL treatments are working, says the hair on their inner thighs appears significantly less prominent after only two uses of Ulike’s device. According to another, it cut down on their need to shave every day after only a few treatments, while another, who used to struggle with ingrown hairs, notes that Ulike has eliminated the issue and, consequently, “transformed” their skin. Finally, another shopper says the device “helped a lot” in the reduction of “dark and embarrassing [chin] hairs.”

For a sleek, hi-tech hair-reducing tool that actually works, shop the Ulike IPL Hair Removal Device while it’s $81 off at Amazon.

