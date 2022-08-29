The Hairy Bikers’ Si King gives health update on Dave Myers as he battles cancer

The Hairy Bikers’ Si King has thanked fans as he gave an update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle (Getty Images)

The Hairy Bikers’ Si King has given a health update on friend and co-star Dave Myers as he battles cancer and says he is “getting there”.

Speaking at Bolton Food and Drink Festival on Sunday, the TV chef added that Myers is “in the trenches of it all,” as he thanked their fans for their “ongoing support”.

Myers, 64, was forced to pull out of the event due to his health, with King appearing on stage alongside TV presenter Jenny Powell.

King, 55, said: “I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed.

“He’s doing canny but as you appreciate he’s right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he’s getting there, thank God.”

Myers confirmed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer and while undergoing chemotherapy, said that the prognosis was “okay”.

Opening up on the Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast, with King, Myers spoke candidly about his diagnosis.

He said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Dave Myers revealed his cancer diagnosis in May and said that he was undergoing chemotherapy (Twitter)

He continued by asking listeners to respect his privacy while he undergoes treatment, saying: “I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.”

He went on: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

Myers has decided to not publicly disclose which type of cancer he has.