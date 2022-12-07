Hairstylist kept coming up short on the lottery — until big Thanksgiving Day win

Veronica Ramsey was having an unlucky Thanksgiving Day.

While at her sister’s house that day, she had played a few online Virginia lottery games without any success, she told lottery officials, according to a Dec. 5 news release.

“I’m done playing. I’ll just sit here and watch football,” Ramsey said, she told officials.

As she watched football, though, Ramsey kept playing, officials said. That’s when she won $289,557 in the Jungle Tumble Jackpots game.

“I’m in disbelief,” Ramsey told officials. “I’m in awe right now!”

The hairstylist from Blacksburg, about 200 miles west of Richmond, said she doesn’t have any immediate plans for her winnings.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

