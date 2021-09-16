This hairstyle gave Hailey Bieber a bald patch

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21 - Getty Images

Anyone who's seen celebrities standing up in sprinter vans on the way to the Met Ball because their dresses physically don't allow them to sit down, knows that beauty = pain.

In her latest vlog, supermodel Hailey Bieber opened up about the extents she has gone to for the Met Gala, including the one hairstyle that left her with a literal bald patch.

Documenting her getting ready process for this year's Met Gala, Hailey filmed her hair and makeup trial with the icons that are Mary Phillips and Jen Atkin.

Discussing the fast-paced, stressful nature of the Met (with celebs sharing the same hairstylists and makeup artists), Hailey shared her experience from 2019.

"I think I've panicked on Met day before," she began. "I can't remember, I just feel like one time we were getting close to needing to be done and I was like 'it's wrong' and you (Jen Atkin) were like 'let me finish?'".

Stepping in, Jen responded, "Oh I think it was actually mid-ponytail". To which Hailey replied, "I did have a bald spot though".

"Oh god, we're talking about the bald spot," said Jen in response, as Hailey casually threw her under the bus and continued sharing her story.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

"I had a full bald spot right in the back of my head from that Met Ball ponytail. It was worth it, it's fine. I got it injected and it grew back, but freaking ouch."

Looking back at Hailey's past Met Gala experiences, we're 99.9% sure she is referring to her epic Barbie look from 2019's 'Celebrating Camp' theme.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Just look how high and tight it is, forget the bald spot, I don't think I could cope with the headache.

Note to self: if you ever get a Met Ball invitation bring paracetamol.

