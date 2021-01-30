Hairdresser warned she could face arrest if salon reopened during lockdown

Sinead Quinn (PA)

A hairdresser has been warned that she could face arrest after already receiving a £19,000 fine in November for remaining open during lockdown, it has emerged.

Sinead Quinn, the owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing, in Oakenshaw, Bradford was issued the fine during last year’s lockdown and has not yet paid the fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown measures.

Kirklees Council has now been granted an injunction against Ms Quinn, forbidding her from opening her salon once again during another national lockdown.

A copy of the letter was shared on the salon’s Instagram account, which highlighted the council’s decision to forbid her and others from opening the premises.

It reads: “Kirklees Council have today been to court and have been granted an injunction that forbids you whether by yourself or by instructing or encouraging or permitting any other person from opening the premises known as Quinn Blakey Hairdressing, at Bradford Road, Oakenshaw, Bradford, for the purposes of allowing members of the public to enter the said premises.”

The letter adds that there is “a power of arrest attached to this injunction,” which is in place until March 31, 2021.

The injunction was granted at Leeds County Court under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The letter said a further hearing on February 8 will reconsider the application and whether the order should continue.

Ms Quinn recently shared a video showing the police near her salon, which she says is “unbelievable.”

In November, magistrates ordered the salon to close until the end of the lockdown after Ms Quinn was seen serving customers for six days while national regulations were in force.

Paul Davies, a councillor with Kirklees Council, said: “To date, all of the fixed penalty notices issued to the hairdresser for not complying with lockdown rules remain unpaid.

“These lockdown rules, set by Government, exist to keep people safe by preventing the spread of Covid-19. Blatantly disregarding them in this way was irresponsible.

“With the time given to pay the fines now passed, we have started a prosecution process and are currently putting our case together.

“This process can take some time and could potentially lead to a trial. Punishment could be an unlimited fine, decided by the court.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and, if further breaches of lockdown rules do occur, we will need to take the same appropriate action, which would be the case for any business.

“I’m also urging people not to visit, or use, any business that is operating in breach of the lockdown rules. If you do, you are putting your own health, and your family’s, at risk and you could also be fined too.”

