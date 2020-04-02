Need A Haircut Yet? Well, These Are The Best Hair Clippers You Can Buy Right Now

Photo credit: Argos

Given we’re all currently on coronavirus lockdown – yes, that means you, man tempted by his second run of the day – unless you live with a barber, getting your hair cut by a professional is no longer an option. With this state of affairs predicted to least at least another couple of months, at some point you're going to need to take matters into your own hands. And because we're assuming you don't know your way around a pair of pinking shears, you need a set of hair clippers.

If you've ever been tempted by a buzzcut, now's the time to experiment. For one, you're not going to see anybody in person for a good few weeks, so you can test out your new, shiny dome from the comfort of home. If it turns out you've got a weird shaped head, a beanie will save your blushes on any Zoom calls.

If you’ve seen the trend and thought, “Now is my time to see if no hair even vaguely suits me,” you’re going to need a decent set of clippers to make sure you get all the hair off, with no fluff left behind.

There’s a huge range of men's hair clippers, from barber-standard razors that will give you the best finish, to cheap and cheerful trimmers just to keep it all tidy. Some of them even work on your beard or *ahem* other parts of your body too, so if you want the complete shave, you can go for that and live your hairless dream. Hey, what else is isolation for?

We’ve assessed each device and compared vital statistics to bring you the best hair clippers you can buy (and have delivered to your house) right now.

The Best All-Round Hair Clippers

Battery life: 90 minutes on one-hour charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Guards: 3mm-28mm (grades 1-10)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush, barber’s comb

Worldwide voltage: Yes

This model has all the features you’d want –multiple clipper lengths, a precision set of scissors and a comb– but it also a few bonus ones that that you never knew you needed.

Number one is a special setting that cuts through thicker hair twice as fast, with a “turbo” mode to chop dense mops in one smooth motion. It’s power efficient even in this lawnmower-alike mode, so you’re not blasting through the battery.

Speaking of the battery, it will last up to 90 mins on an hour of charge and it can be taken away from the cord, so you don’t have to set up a makeshift barbers shop near a plug socket.

The Best Pro Hair Clippers

Battery life: n/a

Corded/cordless: Corded

Guards: 1.5mm-24mm (grades 0.5-8)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush, scissors, oil, barber's cape, barber’s comb, blade guard

Worldwide voltage: No

When you're barber's busy at the back of your head tidying up all the baby hairs, odds are he's got a Wahl in his hand. The pro's choice, Wahl's clippers are bombproof and full of smart features like self-sharpening blades, extra-strong combs and an electric motor so powerful you'll swear you've got a Tesla roadster in your hand.

Do you need all that if you're just going to be shaving your head once a week? Possibly not. But you can guarantee that these hair clippers won't pack up mid-cut and leave you with half a shaved head.

The Best Budget Hair Clippers

Battery life: n/a

Corded/cordless: Corded

Guards: 3mm-19mm (grades 1-6)

Accessories: Cleaning brush, scissors, oil, barber’s comb, blade guard

Worldwide voltage: No

For less than the price of a haircut, you can get yourself a set of budget hair clippers and do the job yourself (for now, at least).

If Wahl's more expensive clippers are the professional barber's choice, the brand's entry-level trimmer is perfect for at-home tidy-ups, as it packs a lot of what makes them great into a keenly-priced package. It's powerful enough for touch-ups and you get six attachments – from 0.8mm to 19mm – so you can clip your hair to different lengths depending on if you want the Walter White look or that mid-series Jesse Pinkman vibe.

You can’t take it into the shower as it isn’t waterproof, but if you’re using the clipper just to keep your hair cropped, this is a great affordable option.



The Best Beginner Hair Clippers

Battery life: 60 minutes on a one-hour charge, plus 10-minute quick charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Guards: 3mm-15mm (grades 1-5)

Accessories: Oil

Worldwide voltage: Yes

If you've ever shaved your head before, you'll know how difficult it is to get every last bit of hair. There's always one spot you miss and which you notice the second you leave your house (and then can't stop playing with all day).

Phillips's DIY hair clippers make getting to every inch of your head simple, thanks to a rotating head – no more dislocating your shoulder trying to reach your neck hairs – and a zoom wheel that locks in the perfect length, so you can even try fades without having to switch guards. Its stainless steel blades are also rounded, as are the combs, which is kinder to skin than traditional clippers.

The Best Long-Term Hair Clippers

Battery life: 40 minutes from a 16-hour charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Guards: 3mm-25mm (grades 1-8)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush, scissors, oil, barber’s comb, blade guard

Worldwide voltage: No

If you’re shaving your head for more than an experiment and you actually want to keep your hair at specific lengths or even style it in a certain way, this BaByliss clipper is the one for you.

It has a range of different grades to choose from (eight in total) from 3-25mm, so you can get that closer shave regardless of if you’ve got longer or thicker hair. You’ll also get a travel pouch, a cleaning brush, some scissors, a comb, a blade guard and some oil as part of the price.





The Best Multi-Function Hair Clippers

Battery life: 40 minutes from a 16-hour charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Clipper length: 3mm-25mm (grades 1-8)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush

Worldwide voltage: No

Remington is normally a reliable choice when it comes to male grooming, and this trimmer is no different. It has futuristic blades in a special coating that keep them sharp and make sure they cut your hair as close as possible without losing their edge.

If you're thinking about trying something more creative than a grade one, you can experiment with its 25 attachments and extras, including six different clips, scissors, a comb and a neck brush, and eight different length guards. You can even use it everywhere else your head, courtesy of its angled moustache comb and nose- and ear-hair attachments.

The Best Speedy Hair Clippers

Battery life: 40 minutes from a 4-hour charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Guards: 3mm-15mm (grades 1-5)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush

Worldwide voltage: No

What Remington's quick-cut clipper lacks in versatility it makes up for in ease of use. It has a half-moon-shaped blade edge that scoops up the hair and pushes the follicles the same direction to make for a super-smooth head, designed to make the process much faster.

The curved shape also helps to cut along the strange shapes of your head, following the contours of your skull and neck. It’s also lightweight and comfortable to hold, and the shape means you won't need to find a friend to do the back of your head.

You can choose the length of the cut across nine different combs, from 1.5mm to 15mm, and it charges faster than some other option on the list, taking four hours to get 40 minutes use. Or you can give it a quick 10-minute blast on the cord to get a quick shave in.

The Best Travel Hair Clippers

Battery life: 85 minutes from a 2-hour charge

Corded/cordless: Both

Guards: 3mm-24mm (grades 1-8)

Accessories: Travel pouch, cleaning brush, oil, blade guard, ear taper guides

Worldwide voltage: Yes

Not that anyone's travelling much at the moment, but if you do need clippers you can take on the road, then Babyliss's Super Hair Clipper is about as super as travel clippers get.

It gets up to full power in just two hours charge and boasts worldwide voltage, so will run at full power wherever you plug it in. It has special Japanese tech embedded in the blades that ensure a close, even cut (they'll even sharpen themselves as you're trimming), and it comes with a huge range of clipper combs to give you options on your look. And it comes with its own travel pouch, cleaning brush and blade guard, so you can stick it in your suitcase without it wrecking your clothes.

