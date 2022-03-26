In Haircare, a Brand for Textured Hair, Raises Seed Funding

PARIS – In Haircare – the brand for textured hair launched by Ma Coiffeuse Afro, an application to help Black and mixed-race women in France easily book stylists for at-home appointments and learn about products meeting their needs – has completed its first round of funding.

The investment was led by Obratori, L’Occitane Group’s venture capital fund and accelerator, with Anne de Kerckhove and CRE Venture Capital.

Rebecca Cathline and Emmanuel Derozin launched Ma Coiffeuse Afro in 2016, which involves more than 300 stylists available daily. It has built up a significant following, especially among Millennials. Ma Coiffeuse Afro has 228,000 users and 194,000 Instagram fans.

The brand in October 2019 expanded the In Haircare product range, starting with vegan, plant-based ingestibles comprising vitamins and minerals to fortify hair. The product was co-created with Ma Coiffeuse Afro’s community.

The brand then expanded with a fortifying oil, a scalp serum, gummies and packs.

A month’s worth of supplements retails for 29.90 euros.

“Their ‘in & out’ approach, their creativity and their inclusivity and engaging brand story definitely resonates with Obratori, and we are excited to write the next page of their journey with them,” Obratori said of In Haircare on its LinkedIn page.

Obratori generally invests between 50,000 and 200,000 euros into startups. Most recently, in December 2021, it invested in Lolo Paris, a French digital-native lingerie brand. Also in 2021, the Marseille, France-based fund invested in Paper Cosmetics, and Melifera, France’s first handcrafted and organic gin.

L’Occitane International SA, a beauty company that’s listed in Hong Kong, has brands including L’Occitane en Provence, Elemis, Melvita and Erborian. Its products are sold in more than 3,000 doors in 90 countries.

