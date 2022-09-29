This Hair Towel Makes My Hair Shinier & Smoother — No Product Nessecary

I’ve always been relatively low-maintenance when it comes to my hair. I don’t really use styling products (unless I need to lock in a ‘do for a special occasion), and my wash day routine is an easy, breezy three-step regimen of shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil. When it comes to drying my hair, however, I rely on two things, and two things only: Air and a bougie towel turban.

For the uninitiated, Aquis specializes in hair towels that speed up drying time and minimize frizz thanks to soft textures and technical fabrics. I’ve tried other hair towels before from Aquis (the Lisse turban is another go-to), in addition to ones from brands like Act+Acre, and Aquis’ latest release is definitely among the most luxurious I’ve tried. The Flip feels expensive; it isn’t your run-of-the-mill terry cloth, but rather a thick, woven textile that gives major spa vibes. So luxurious, in fact, you’d be surprised to learn its made from six recycled water bottles. The patented material features “uniquely woven, quick-wicking channels” that truly absorb moisture like nothing else I’ve tried, resulting in smoother, shinier strands without a drop of product.

Available in three colorways (white, charcoal gray, and an Aquis-exclusive mauve), the Flip looks similar to existing Aquis products, with a few choice modifications that warrant hype. For starters, a major upgrad is that it secures via an elastic strap in lieu of a button closure. I don’t mind a button since it definitely helps the towel stay in place, but the caveat is that they’re not always the most comfortable. Depending on how long or thick your hair is, it can sometimes feel tight around the hairline — not exactly the vibe I’m going for when I’m lounging in my robe with a cup of tea in hand.

I know what you’re thinking. $50 for a single towel? For your hair? But hear me out: If you have thick hair that takes forever to air dry (raises hand) or are prone to frizz and flyaways (also me), this is a total game changer. I rarely use a hair dryer on my strands — mostly because I’m lazy — but also because I try to avoid heat styling where possible. Because of that habit, my Aquis towel is probably the single best thing I can do for my hair, since fried hair can lead to breakage.

Some other benefits that I love is that it’s woven with a patented antimicrobial technology that keeps your towel feeling (and smelling) fresher, longer — although I’m adament about washing mine at least every two weeks as it is. It also boasts impressive clinicals that claim to “leave hair up to 5x stronger than traditional drying methods,” but I think time will tell if I really notice a difference in that department. $50 in the name of healthy hair is a splurge, but I consider it an investment — and a worthy one at that.

