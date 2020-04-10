Combat ‘quarantine hair’ with root touch-up kits, styling tools and more—it's all on sale

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Give your hair some at-home TLC. (Photo: HSN)

The coronavirus outbreak has forced salon shut-downs nationwide, leaving hairdressers unemployed and customers left to deal with gray roots, grown-out highlights, split ends and limp, lifeless hair across the board.

You and your stylist will meet again — but until then, the right products can see you through this hairy situation. HSN is making it a little easier to recreate the salon treatment at home by slashing prices on its top-rated hair care products, from hydrating masks and cleansing rinses to filling powders and a showerhead designed to keep your tresses tangle-free.

HSN will even let you chop up the cost of many of them into several EasyPay installments — plus free shipping. Here are 10 products from HSN’s Beauty at Home sale that get to the root of all your hair care concerns.

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk 4-piece Hair Care Set. (Photo: HSN)

Goat’s milk may not be the first thing you think of when you think of healthy hair, but this unlikely ingredient is packed with all-natural vitamins and nutrients, including calcium, protein and amino acids — but none of the bad stuff like sulfates or parabens. The result is a gentle cleanser that hydrates, adds volume and reduces frizz.

This set comes with two goat milk shampoo bars, an 8.9-ounce bottle of shampoo and an 8.9-ounce bottle of conditioner. They’re all infused with other gentle, nontoxic ingredients including shea butter, murumuru butter, honey, almond oil, biotin, Vitamin E and natural botanicals. Right now, you can save $12 and achieve soft, salon-worthy tresses on the daily.

Beekman 1802 Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse Duo. (Photo: HSN)

Apple cider vinegar is a natural remedy that keeps you healthy inside and out, so it’s no wonder that it does wonders for your hair—and your scalp too. It’s a pro at removing product buildup that’s weighing down your locks, restores shine and is even thought to prevent hair loss.

As if apple cider vinegar weren’t wholesome enough, the potion used in this bestselling hair rinse is also made from organically farmed apples. It has no dyes, petroleum jelly or artificial anything, and is fortified with botanicals like chamomile, lavender, lemongrass and rosemary. This set comes with two nine-ounce rinses that are safe even for color-treated hair — and $15 off right now.

Tweak'd by Nature Dhatelo Restore Amber Vanilla 2-piece Supersize Set. (Photo: HSN)

Is your hair feeling particularly fried these days? Professional glosses and glazes will have to take a backseat right now, but in the meantime a deep-conditioning hair treatment can be a real thirst-quencher. This one not only deep conditions but it replaces your shampoo and detangles, hydrates and adds shine to your tired tresses.

The treatment comes with a moisturizing mist, too, which can be used on both wet and dry hair and protects against heat-styling tools. ”This product has lessened my hair loss and given me plenty of body and bounce,” wrote a fan. Another gushed, “It now looks like I have twice the amount of hair.”

Score $5 off the set right now and choose three FlexPay installments of $16.50 for good measure.

Head Kandy Perfectionist 32mm Heated Round Brush

A great blowout can make a world of difference when you’ve been cooped up with messy buns and/or bedhead for too long. This gadget combines the magic of your favorite styling tools in one sleek unit that dries and brushes your hair at once. The tourmaline-infused ceramic barrel is extra gentle on your hair when it’s hot, so you won’t accumulate heat damage like you would with a traditional blow dryer-and-brush combo.

Because it’s so gentle, you’re left with a sleek, smooth mane instead of a head full of frizz and fluff. One customer said it “works the best on my stubborn thin hair,” while another proclaimed that it “helps keep flyaways to a minimum.” This Head Kandy heated round brush even shuts off automatically after an hour for safety. Right now you can save $9 and split your payments into three FlexPay installments of $22 each.

FHI Heat Rose Gold Pro 1900 Nano Lite Dryer. (Photo: HSN)

If your blow dryer is in desperate need of an upgrade, resist the urge to pick up a cheap unit at your local pharmacy during an essential-items run. Instead, make an investment in the long-term health of your hair with this tourmaline ceramic blow dryer that locks in moisture so it won’t fry your mane with repeated use. In fact, this lightweight dryer does quite the opposite, protecting your hair’s cuticle and minimizing damage — your stylist will be proud.

It even comes with a diffuser and straightening comb so you can experiment with different ‘dos. That rose gold exterior and an extra quiet motor make this nano dryer a clear winner — and so does a discount of $40 off right now.

FHI Heat 1" Platform Rose Gold Styler. (Photo: HSN)

For some real salon-quality styling, nothing can replace a flat iron. This one uses titanium plates infused with magnesium, which basically means they heat up super fast and apply heat to your hair even faster, meaning less damage or more silky results. The rose gold styling tool has a quick recovery time, which means less passes and even less heat damage.

The flat iron’s one-inch barrel will give you sleek, straight locks or — with a stylist’s technique — bouncy waves, too. A one-hour automatic shut-off feature comes in handy when you’re all too eager for your once-a-week trip to the supermarket. Save $50 on this hair savior now.

Martino Cartier After Party 2-piece Set. (Photo: HSN)

Not all of us are the shampoo-every-day types (and these days, not all of us are the shower-every-day types either, to be honest). Dry shampoo comes in clutch during those in-between periods when your roots are a little too oily or your hair just needs a boost.

This two-piece set includes the fresh-smelling Talk Dirty To Me Dry Shampoo, a talc-free product that gently absorbs oil, sweat and other icky stuff from your strands without leaving white powdery residue behind. You also get a tube of Glass Slipper Shine Spray for that shiny (but not greasy), frizz-free finishing touch.

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows. (Photo: HSN)

We’re all turning into the dad from ‘American Pie’ during this quarantine, but you don’t have to live with unruly eyebrows until the next time you can get waxed or threaded. This insanely popular, battery-operated precision tool removes hair below, above and in between your eyebrows for perfectly groomed arches.

It won’t nick or irritate your skin and is better at shaping than a manual tweezer — and easier to operate. “I use it for my upper lip, my chinhair and yes my nose hair!,” one fan even declared. You can save 25 percent on this baby right now and pay just three installments of five bucks a pop for a flawless face.

