The hair oil used to create Gisele's perfect Met Gala waves

Few stars have a signature style as iconic as Gisele Bündchen's, and so much of the supermodel's instantly recognisable aesthetic has to do with her easy-breezy, beachy-esque hair.

While the Met Gala serves as a platform to play transformation for many – this year Florence Pugh revealed a shaved head, Jessica Chastain traded her copper locks for blonde, and Marion Cottilard went pink – Bündchen attended 'the Oscars of fashion' with her effortless (looking!) trademark beauty look.

“We went for a quintessential Gisele, accentuated by a beautiful natural wave," David Von Cannon, the hairstylist behind her 2023 Met Gala look, shared with Bazaar.com. To enhance the Brazilian's natural wavy texture, he used a diffuser while blow-drying her hair on a low speed, adding water as he went "to mimic the natural texture created by getting in and out of the water at the beach". To avoid tangles he used a wide-tooth comb on the waves, then added a small amount of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil to the mid-lengths onwards.

Imparting long-lasting gloss without any lingering residue, this divinely scented antioxidant-rich oil "is perfect because it adds shine and emphasises texture without weighing it down," Von Cannon added.

And–as the hair gods would have it–its currently on sale at Sephora, for less than £30 for 58ml, which will enable a whole summer of healthier looking beachy waves.

To complement Bündchen's hair, and, of course, her Chanel bridal gown and feather-trimmed cape chosen for the occasion from the fashion house's spring/summer 2007 couture catwalk, she opted for a 'no make-up' make-up look. The artist behind it, Georgi Sandev, described it as "fresh and slightly undone, so the complete image is modern and cool".

He also shared some tips on how one can channel Bündchen's low-key glamour. "For sheer coverage on the face, mix a little moisturiser with your concealer," he suggests. "To look youthful, natural, and to glow, you can use concealer only where necessary and softly bend into the skin, without applying foundation all over the face."

Next, "keep the skin luminous by applying a product like the Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Golden Light on the highlight zones of the face, shoulders, and chest area". Then only use powder in the high-shine zones: "under the eyes, around the nose, and at the base of the forehead".

To make the eyes "appear bigger and lifted, without feeling like you’re wearing make-up", apply a touch of winged eyeliner using Chanel's Calligraphie de Chanel Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack, he offers, "starting only from the outer end of the eyes, not all over the eyelid".

