This Hair Mask Gave Me the Softest, Most Voluminous Hair I've Ever Had

If I’m being honest, I’ve never really given much thought to the products I use in my hair. I have thin locks that tend to get dry, but I don’t typically use anything beyond shampoo and conditioner. That is, until I placed an order from Sephora and received the Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask as a sample. I figured I should try out the mask, and I was shocked to see an instant difference in the texture of my hair. Thanks to superfood ingredients, this Briogeo hair mask gave me the softest, most voluminous hair I’ve had in a long time, and I immediately ordered the full-size product.

The Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind hair mask works for many different hair types, from thick curls to fine waves. It mainly combats dryness, dullness, and frizz, and its primary ingredients are avocado, kiwi, and spinach. These key elements hydrate and smooth dry hair, locking in moisture. I’ve started using it one to two times a week, and my hair has never felt better.

To apply the mask, all you have to do is massage a pea-sized amount of the product into your damp hair after shampooing and let it sit for 10 minutes. You then rinse out the mask and style your hair as usual. You’ll be left with hair so soft, you may not even need to use a conditioner.

But don’t just take it from a hair product rookie like me. Nearly 150 Sephora shoppers gave this hair mask a perfect rating, with many raving about the product’s quick effectiveness and delicious smell.

“After using multiple Briogeo hair care products I had to get my hands on this hair mask, and it’s AMAZING,” one customer wrote. “I had softer, shinier hair instantly.”

Another added: “Amazing mask! I have thinner wavy hair, it’s frizzy, and can be flat if I use the wrong products. But let me tell you, this mask has been a lifesaver! The day after I use this mask my hair is so curly, shiny, and frizzy free.”

Since a little bit goes a long way with this product, the $36 eight-ounce tub should last you for months. So if you’ve ever considered drinking a green smoothie to improve your body’s health, why not try the same nourishing ingredients in your hair? All I can say is that I’m officially a hair product convert. This Briogeo hair mask taught me the importance of infusing my hair with nutrients, and I haven’t looked back since the first time I used it.

