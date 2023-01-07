This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I have something to admit: I hate the feeling of time passing by as I squirm in a salon chair. Sure, I love how I look and after a salon visit — fresh and confident with a subtle bounce in my step — but the time and money required to maintain my highlights is almost not worth it. I, like all Americans, want a quick fix to my hair losing its luster and thankfully I found one: dpHue’s hair gloss.

The dpHue Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Conditioning Treatment works by staining the outside of the hair with a semi-permanent hair pigment that is free of harsh peroxide or ammonia. It also doubles as a deep conditioner thanks to its hydrating formula, which leaves hair soft and shiny.

The hair gloss is available in 12 shades for everyone, from light blonde to strawberry to neutral black. There’s also a sheer option if you’re just looking to add a bit of life back. The shade descriptions are pretty self-explanatory and all Gloss+ shades can be mixed together or with sheer to create your ideal shade. There is also a shade finder tool available so that you can help determine which shade is best for you.

Application is simple: Patch test, apply to clean, damp hair, and wait up to 20 minutes. Once the time is up, rinse thoroughly with your favorite shampoo and conditioner. I’d suggest wearing gloves so that you don’t stain your hands and using a wide tooth comb or applicator brush to distribute the product evenly. Remember that Gloss+ is only semi-permanent, meaning that it begins to fade after 10 washes. Thankfully, the product can be used as often as desired without worrying about hair damage. If you’re worried about graying, the gloss won’t give you 100 percent coverage, but it can help to camouflage grays. One reviewer said that they were delighted to find out that the product is able to “partly stain [their] very stubborn wiry gray so that it looks a little bit more like highlights.”

If it sounds a bit too good to be true, just take a look at the thousands of positive ratings and reviews on Amazon. “I highly recommend this product. It saved me another $200+ trip to the salon,” one shopper wrote. Another customer added that the gloss is “perfect for touching up” roots, as well as highlights when they “get a little too bright.” A third person said that not only is their hair color “awesome,” but their strands are now “silky smooth” thanks to the gloss.

If you need a quick fix and don’t have the time (or patience) to get to a salon, get this easy-to-use hair gloss sent straight to your doorstep via Amazon.



