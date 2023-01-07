This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit

Iman Balagam
·3 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It saves me time and money.

<p>Instagram @dphue</p>

Instagram @dphue

I have something to admit: I hate the feeling of time passing by as I squirm in a salon chair. Sure, I love how I look and after a salon visit — fresh and confident with a subtle bounce in my step — but the time and money required to maintain my highlights is almost not worth it. I, like all Americans, want a quick fix to my hair losing its luster and thankfully I found one: dpHue’s hair gloss.

The dpHue Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Conditioning Treatment works by staining the outside of the hair with a semi-permanent hair pigment that is free of harsh peroxide or ammonia. It also doubles as a deep conditioner thanks to its hydrating formula, which leaves hair soft and shiny.

The hair gloss is available in 12 shades for everyone, from light blonde to strawberry to neutral black. There’s also a sheer option if you’re just looking to add a bit of life back. The shade descriptions are pretty self-explanatory and all Gloss+ shades can be mixed together or with sheer to create your ideal shade. There is also a shade finder tool available so that you can help determine which shade is best for you.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Application is simple: Patch test, apply to clean, damp hair, and wait up to 20 minutes. Once the time is up, rinse thoroughly with your favorite shampoo and conditioner. I’d suggest wearing gloves so that you don’t stain your hands and using a wide tooth comb or applicator brush to distribute the product evenly. Remember that Gloss+ is only semi-permanent, meaning that it begins to fade after 10 washes. Thankfully, the product can be used as often as desired without worrying about hair damage. If you’re worried about graying, the gloss won’t give you 100 percent coverage, but it can help to camouflage grays. One reviewer said that they were delighted to find out that the product is able to “partly stain [their] very stubborn wiry gray so that it looks a little bit more like highlights.”

If it sounds a bit too good to be true, just take a look at the thousands of positive ratings and reviews on Amazon. “I highly recommend this product. It saved me another $200+ trip to the salon,” one shopper wrote.  Another customer added that the gloss is “perfect for touching up” roots, as well as highlights when they “get a little too bright.” A third person said that not only is their hair color “awesome,” but their strands are now “silky smooth” thanks to the gloss.

If you need a quick fix and don’t have the time (or patience) to get to a salon, get this easy-to-use hair gloss sent straight to your doorstep via Amazon. 

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Prince Harry claims Camilla changed his bedroom into her dressing room

    The Duke of Sussex also claims he and the Prince of Wales ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla in his forthcoming memoir

  • Prince Harry: William and I ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla

    The Duke of Sussex has claimed he and Prince William “begged” the King not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles in a devastating memoir used to settle scores with the most senior members of the Royal family.

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell