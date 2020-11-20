Hair dye streams down sweating Rudy Giuliani’s face in latest news conference embarrassment
Rudy Giuliani appeared to be feeling the heat following Donald Trump’s election loss as streaks of apparent hair dye streamed down his face during a sweaty news conference in Washington.
The president’s lawyer was visibly affected by the bright camera lights in the small room as he appeared on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Thursday.
As he sweated in front of journalist, Mr Giuliani mopped his brow with a handkerchief, but he appeared to failed to realise that dark brown streaks - believed to be either make-up or hair dye - had remained on his face.
Jokes and ridicule spread across social media after what was only the latest in a series of embarrassing events for New York City’s former mayor.
In another blow to Mr Giuliani, people could be heard on the audio feed from the press conference suddenly asking “Can they hear us on the stream?” and discussing “Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face”.
Mr Giuliani used the lengthy news conference to repeat baseless claims that electoral fraud was involved in the election process which led to victory for Mr Trump’s rival Joe Biden.
In a rambling monologue, he quoted the comedy My Cousin Vinny to claim that election observers were kept too far away from ballots during the count.
Rudy melting like a chocolate sundae on a summer day. pic.twitter.com/nRpVPHESeb
— Brad Smith (@thebradsmith) November 19, 2020
Mr Giuliani even acted out part of a scene played by actor Joe Pesci, using a Brooklyn accent as he called it one of his favorite crime films.
He also said he planned to file more lawsuits and that Democrats had engaged in a "national conspiracy" to manipulate vote totals, although he admitted he did not have any evidence.
Mr Giuliani said accounts of suspicious activity would ultimately overturn the election, which Mr Biden won nationwide by 5.9 million votes. Some of those accounts have already been thrown out of court.
"We cannot allow these crooks - because that's what they are - to steal this election. They elected Donald Trump. They didn't elect Joe Biden," Mr Giuliani said.
But people seemed more interested in the bizarre scene as the hair dye covered his face.
Mr Giuliani's agitated performance was widely mocked by Democrats. Others expressed alarm.
"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history," tweeted Christopher Krebs, who headed up the US government's efforts to combat election disinformation until he was fired by Mr Trump earlier this week.
On Twitter, there was widespread amusement as Mr Giuliani remained at the podium with the dye on his face.
One user said it looked like Mr Giuliani was “melting like a chocolate sundae on a summer day.”
Another joked that the cosmetic malfunction was proof Trump ally Mr Giuliani had given his “blood, sweat and grease” to the election effort.
The incident was the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City, after he bizarrely held a conference opposite a crematorium and next to a sex shop.
