Major players in the hair color market are Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Coty Inc., L’Oreal SA, Kao Corporation, Avon Products, Revlon Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Unilever Group, Combe Incorporated, Conair Corporation, New Avon Co, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Limited, and Hoyu Co.

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Color Global Market Report 2023"

The global hair color market grew from $21.19 billion in 2022 to $23.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The hair color market is expected to grow to $32.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The hair color market consists of sales of permanent hair color, demi-permanent hair color and semi-permanent hair color.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hair colors are used to cover grey hairs, restore the original hair color, and change the structure and color of hair.Hair color refers to hair dye to highlight the hairs and improve the overall appearance of the hairs and make them look more appealing.



The hair color creates hues that reflect light and make the hair look more vibrant and bouncier.



North America was the largest region in the hair color market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this hair color market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of usages of the hair color market are permanent hair color, semi-permanent hair color, temporary hair color, and hair highlights and bleach.Permanent hair color works by interacting with the natural pigment of the hair and changing the hair’s structure.



The dyes in permanent hair color are actually tiny colorless molecules.The distribution channels are offline and online.



The applications involved are total grey coverage, root touch-up, and highlighting. The various end-users included are male, female, and unisex.



The increase in spa and salon services is expected to propel the growth of the hair color market going forward.An increase in spa and salon services refers to a rise in the number of saloons and spa services across the globe.



The saloon and spa services provide customized hair color services to customers to improve their appearance. For instance, In January 2020, according to Zolmi, a saloon software company, there were around 80,000 saloons in the USA, and the salon industry generated revenue of $20 billion with 14.3% ($2.86 billion) retail sales of hair colors. Therefore, an increase in spa and salon services is driving the growth of the hair care market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the hair color market.Major companies operating in the hair color market are focused on developing new and innovative hair color products to strengthen their positions.



For instance, in 2022, Loreal, a cosmetics and haircare company, launched Copyright.Copyright is a salon stylist-friendly AI-connected hair color system that provides on-demand, personalized hair color.



It solves the challenges of getting the correct and consistent color allowing colorists to minimize their complications.



In February 2022, Honasa Consumer, an India-based consumer product manufacturing company, acquired the BBLUNT brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) for an amount of INR 1.34 billion (USD 0.017 billion). This acquisition will help Hosana Consumers to completely own BBLUN’ts hair care and styling products business to expand their geographical, technological, product, and customer base. BBLUNT is an India-based brand that provides premium hair care, hair color, and styling products.



The countries covered in the hair color market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hair color market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hair color market statistics, including hair color industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hair color market share, detailed hair color market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hair color industry. This hair color market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

