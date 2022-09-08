Hair and Care Market Size to Garner USD 133879.6 Million by 2029, Trends, Share, Key Players, Market Dynamics and Future Demand Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Growing cases of hair loss and the increasing incidence of various hair-related ailments. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, 60.3% of working-class men have hair loss issues, while 17.1 percent have dandruff issues.

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Hair and Care Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The significant Hair and Care report offers a comprehensive explanation of the market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the healthcare industry. All the market insights of the report are structured on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. Also, this market report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision-making. This market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities put in order Hair and Care market report to be outperforming for the healthcare industry.

Shampoos is predicted to have a significant market share because to its different hair enrichment content, which includes vitamins, botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and other ingredients that assist stimulate hair growth from the scalp follicles. Furthermore, many customers' frequent use of shampoo is likely to raise the segment's demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair and care market was valued at USD 85147.58 million in 2021, and will reach USD 133879.6 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

To manage hygiene and treat hair-related issues, hair and care products are used. Hair care products are primarily used to remove filth, dandruff, and oil from the hair and scalp, as well as to repair damaged hair and control moisture levels. Hair care products are usually made by mixing a surfactant like sodium lauryl sulphate or sodium Laureth sulphate with a co-surfactant such as Cocamidopropyl betaine in water

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the hair and care market are:

Shiseido Company (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (India)

Unilever (UK), Amway (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Revlon Group (US)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Natura & CO (South America)

Conair Corporation (US)

Goody Products, Inc. (US)

Yves Rocher (France)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Marico (India)

Aveda Corporation (US)

Henkel AG (Germany)

Combe Incorporated (US)

AVON PRODUCTS (UK)

OLAPLEX. (US)

Pai-Shau (Canada)

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the demand for professional products and shift in the grooming patterns mainly among the male customers are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the hair and care market in the coming years.

Recent Development

In October 2021, to strengthen and broaden their existing strategic cooperation, L'Oreal and Symatese announced the signing of additional long-term research and development agreements in the field of biomaterials.

In October 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. has introduced a refillable pouch and a 100 percent reusable aluminium bottle across all of its haircare products. The refill pouch is manufactured with 60% less plastic and is 100% recyclable. The new packaging technique is part of P&G's goal of reducing virgin petroleum plastic usage by half by 2030.

Hair and Care Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the hair related problems

Increase in the popularity in the fashion industry

Several industry trends have emerged, including the increased popularity of hair care procedures such as hair spas and deep nutrition.

Technological development in product manufacturing

The number of product launches is increasing, as is the growing number of company mergers and acquisitions.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Hair and Care Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Global Hair and Care Market Scope and Market Size

The hair and care market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Hair Colorants

Hair Spray

Shampoos

Conditioner

Hair Loss Treatment Products

Hair Styling Products

Perms and Relaxants

Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets /Supermarket

Retail Chains

Online Stores

Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Hair and Care Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hair and care market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hair and care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hair and care market due to the rise in the product visibility across multi-retail outlets. Furthermore, the presence of large multinational companies concentrating their attention on providing superior quality hair care products including styling products, conditioner, color, and shampoo will further boost the growth of the hair and care market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the hair and care market due to the rise in the internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies. Moreover, the growing usage of premium hair care products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the hair and care market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents: Hair and Care Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Hair and Care in Healthcare Industry

7 Hair and Care Market, by Product Type

8 Hair and Care Market, by Modality

9 Hair and Care Market, by Type

10 Hair and Care Market, by Mode

11 Hair and Care Market, by End User

12 Hair and Care Market, by Geography

13 Hair and Care Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2029?

2 What are the key factors driving the Hair and Care Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Hair and Care Market ?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

