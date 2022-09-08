Hair and Care Market Size to Garner USD 133879.6 Million by 2029, Trends, Share, Key Players, Market Dynamics and Future Demand Analysis

Growing cases of hair loss and the increasing incidence of various hair-related ailments. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, 60.3% of working-class men have hair loss issues, while 17.1 percent have dandruff issues.

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Hair and Care Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The significant Hair and Care report offers a comprehensive explanation of the market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the healthcare industry. All the market insights of the report are structured on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. Also, this market report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision-making. This market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities put in order Hair and Care market report to be outperforming for the healthcare industry.

Shampoos is predicted to have a significant market share because to its different hair enrichment content, which includes vitamins, botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and other ingredients that assist stimulate hair growth from the scalp follicles. Furthermore, many customers' frequent use of shampoo is likely to raise the segment's demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair and care market was valued at USD 85147.58 million in 2021, and will reach USD 133879.6 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Get Access to Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hair-and-care-market

To manage hygiene and treat hair-related issues, hair and care products are used. Hair care products are primarily used to remove filth, dandruff, and oil from the hair and scalp, as well as to repair damaged hair and control moisture levels. Hair care products are usually made by mixing a surfactant like sodium lauryl sulphate or sodium Laureth sulphate with a co-surfactant such as Cocamidopropyl betaine in water

Shampoos is predicted to have a significant market share because to its different hair enrichment content, which includes vitamins, botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and other ingredients that assist stimulate hair growth from the scalp follicles. Furthermore, many customers' frequent use of shampoo is likely to raise the segment's demand.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the hair and care market are:

  • Shiseido Company (Japan)

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (India)

  • Unilever (UK), Amway (US)

  • Procter & Gamble (US)

  • L’Oréal S.A. (France)

  • Revlon Group (US)

  • Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

  • Natura & CO (South America)

  • Conair Corporation (US)

  • Goody Products, Inc. (US)

  • Yves Rocher (France)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)

  • Marico (India)

  • Aveda Corporation (US)

  • Henkel AG (Germany)

  • Combe Incorporated (US)

  • AVON PRODUCTS (UK)

  • OLAPLEX. (US)

  • Pai-Shau (Canada)

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-hair-and-care-market

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the demand for professional products and shift in the grooming patterns mainly among the male customers are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the hair and care market in the coming years.

Recent Development

  • In October 2021, to strengthen and broaden their existing strategic cooperation, L'Oreal and Symatese announced the signing of additional long-term research and development agreements in the field of biomaterials.

  • In October 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. has introduced a refillable pouch and a 100 percent reusable aluminium bottle across all of its haircare products. The refill pouch is manufactured with 60% less plastic and is 100% recyclable. The new packaging technique is part of P&G's goal of reducing virgin petroleum plastic usage by half by 2030.

Hair and Care Market Dynamics                                                   

Drivers

  • Rise in the hair related problems

Growing cases of hair loss and the increasing incidence of various hair-related ailments. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, 60.3% of working-class men have hair loss issues, while 17.1 percent have dandruff issues.

  • Increase in the popularity in the fashion industry

Several industry trends have emerged, including the increased popularity of hair care procedures such as hair spas and deep nutrition.

  • Technological development in product manufacturing

The number of product launches is increasing, as is the growing number of company mergers and acquisitions.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Hair and Care Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

To View Detailed Report Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hair-and-care-market

Global Hair and Care Market Scope and Market Size

The hair and care market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

  • Hair Colorants

  • Hair Spray

  • Shampoos

  • Conditioner

  • Hair Loss Treatment Products

  • Hair Styling Products

  • Perms and Relaxants

Distribution Channel

  • Direct Selling

  • Hypermarkets /Supermarket

  • Retail Chains

  • Online Stores

  • Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Other Distribution Channels

Hair and Care Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hair and care market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hair and care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hair and care market due to the rise in the product visibility across multi-retail outlets. Furthermore, the presence of large multinational companies concentrating their attention on providing superior quality hair care products including styling products, conditioner, color, and shampoo will further boost the growth of the hair and care market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the hair and care market due to the rise in the internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies. Moreover, the growing usage of premium hair care products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the hair and care market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents: Hair and Care Market

1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Hair and Care in Healthcare Industry
7 Hair and Care Market, by Product Type
8 Hair and Care Market, by Modality
9 Hair and Care Market, by Type
10 Hair and Care Market, by Mode
11 Hair and Care Market, by End User
12 Hair and Care Market, by Geography
13 Hair and Care Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of Content Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hair-and-care-market

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2029?

2 What are the key factors driving the Hair and Care Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Hair and Care Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Browse More Reports by DBMR:

  • Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market, By Disease Type (Non-Cicatricial Alopecia, Cicatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia and Others), Treatment (Localized Therapies, Systemic Therapies, Medical Devices and Herbal Treatment), Gender (Male and Female), Form (Oral, Topical and Parenteral), End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare and Dermatology Centers), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-alopecia-treatment-hair-loss-market

  • Hair Gel Market, By Deployment Model (Managed, Hosted), Service (Telephony Services, Contact Center Services, UC Application Services, Collaboration Services), End User (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Public Sector), Delivery Model (Stand-alone Services, Integrated Services), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hair-gel-market

  • Air Purifiers Market, By Type (Theo Relaxer, Alkaline and Lye Relaxer, No Lye Relaxer and Down Perm), Distributing Channels (Direct Sales, E- Commerce, Retail Shop, Hyper Markets, Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Wholesale Stores and Others), Application (Commercial Use and Home Use), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hair-relaxer-market

  • Anti-Aging Hair Products Market, By Product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Oil, Serums, Color, Others), End- Users (Offline Sales, Online Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-aging-hair-products-market

  • Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market, By Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Mechanism of Action Type (Purine Nucleoside Analog, Recombinant Interferon and CD22-Directed Cytotoxin), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hairy-cell-leukemia-drug-market

  • Laser Hair Removal Market, By Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser), Type (Multiple Standard Wavelengths, Specific Standard Wavelengths), End-Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Home Use), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-laser-hair-removal-market

  • Hair Color Products Market, By Product Type (Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye, Crème Form, Bleachers, Highlighters, Tone-On-Tone Colorants, Other), Usage (Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, Hair Highlights and Bleach), Composition (Organic/Natural/Herbal, Chemical), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), Formulation (TDS/TD Formulation, PPD Formulation, Other), Application (Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting, Others), End- User (Women, Men), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hair-color-products-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


