The hair bow trend has us swooning

The latest accessory trend to take the internet by storm might just come from your little girl’s closet. From Gigi Hadid to Sarah Jessica Parker, celebs are showing the hair bow is back—in a version that’s all grown up.

This versatile accessory can dress up a pony, tie up a bun or adorn a bouffant at the crown—be it in ribbon form, as a headband or a barrette. Bows come in various fabrics, from satin to velvet and embellished with rhinestones or pearls that can help elevate any fall or holiday look.

2023 has been declared the “year of the hair bow,” thanks, in part, to the “preppy girl” trend taking over social media. Regina George and Blair Waldorf, watch out.

While the bow may have its moment this year, this trend has existed for ages.

Few accessories have such a rich history as the hair bow. According to the University of Sydney, today’s hair bow most commonly “projects ideas of innocence linked to children and a concept of femininity as linked to qualities of gentleness and softness.”

Like any celeb trend, moms wonder if they can pull this youthful look off IRL. One TikTok user, Lynette Marcus, asks, can we do this at age 58?

While another recommends turning the bow trend into a cute mommy-and-me look.

The best thing about the simple but chic hair bow trend is you can find one at every price point and even DIY your own version. There’s a bow—big or small—for everybody and every occasion. Time to get on the bow bandwagon!