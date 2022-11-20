Haily Group Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.008 (vs RM0.018 in 3Q 2021)

Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM49.9m (up 44% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: RM1.35m (down 58% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 2.7% (down from 9.3% in 3Q 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.008 (down from RM0.018 in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Haily Group Berhad shares are up 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Haily Group Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

