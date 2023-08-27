Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.0056

The board of Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of October, with investors receiving MYR0.0056 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

View our latest analysis for Haily Group Berhad

Haily Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Haily Group Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 66.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 16%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Haily Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0168, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0112. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 33% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Earnings per share has been sinking by 66% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Haily Group Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Haily Group Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Haily Group Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Haily Group Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.