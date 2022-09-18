Hailie Mace to rescue as Kansas City Current salvage stoppage-time draw against Thorns

It was a hot, humid and physical game at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Current played host to the Portland Thorns in a key National Women’s Soccer League match.

The most critical events in the 1-1 tie occurred in the final few minutes of regulation and stoppage time.

It was scoreless most of the way Sunday, with numerous saves by KC goalkeeper AD Franch, until Portland banged home a second-chance shot in the 87th minute.

But Hailie Mace was even more clutch in stoppage time for the Current (9-5-6), scoring on a penalty kick shortly before the final whistle.

The win was big after the Current had suffered their first loss in their previous match, a defeat at Chicago that ended their 13-game unbeaten streak.

Still hovering around the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings with the playoffs quickly approaching, the Current play one more regular-season home match, at home Saturday against the Washington Spirit at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.