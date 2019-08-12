Hailie Deegan set to compete in K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol

Hailie Deegan will get her third taste of Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East on Thursday. The grassroots racer will pilot the No. 54 Toyota for DGR-Crosley at the .533-mile track, the team announced Monday morning.

Deegan has two career starts at Bristol in the East, including a 16th-place run earlier this year.

The 18-year-old currently is second in the K&N Pro Series West standing, where she is a regular, through eight of 14 races. She trails leader Derek Kraus by 16 points and has two wins to her credit so far this year.

The K&N West Series races at Evergreen Speedway on Aug. 17, so Deegan will fly from Tennessee to Washington state after the East race.

Both K&N races will be broadcast live on FansChoice.TV, so make your plans now. The K&N East Series race begins at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the K&N West Series race at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

