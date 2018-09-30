Hailie Deegan makes history with K&N Pro Series West win Hailie Deegan had one unconquered goal on her ambitious 2018 checklist. On Saturday night in Idaho, she got it. And made history in the process. Deegan won the K&N Pro Series West race Sept. 29 at Meridian Speedway, becoming the first girl to ever win in the K&N Pro Series. She took the lead from …

Deegan won the K&N Pro Series West race Sept. 29 at Meridian Speedway, becoming the first girl to ever win in the K&N Pro Series. She took the lead from Bill McAnally Racing teammate Cole Rouse with less than three laps remaining in the NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208.

History.@HailieDeegan climbs out following her #Idaho208 victory @meridianspeed, the first win for a female in series history. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/MVPok6qakd — NASCAR Regional & Local Series (@NASCARHomeTrack) September 30, 2018

The 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver tweeted earlier this week her checklist of goals for 2019, with all but the final one checked off. They were, in order: Earn a top-10 finish; qualify in the top five; finish in the top five; qualify in the top three; finish in the top three; lead a race; win a pole; WIN A RACE, with the all caps emphasis Deegan’s own.

The pole award came in the series’ previous race, at the dirt track in Las Vegas two weeks before her breakthrough at Meridian’s quarter-mile oval.

We got 1 goal left to accomplish. 3 races left in the @NASCAR K&N series. Gonna try to make it happen this weekend 🙌 #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/r2mXNCtC08 — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) September 27, 2018

Through 12 (of 14) K&N Pro Series West races, Deegan has five top-five finishes and 10 top 10s, along with her one win. The series returns to the track Oct. 13 in Roseville, California.

This story will be updated.