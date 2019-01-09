Hailie Deegan, Julie Giese named to Forbes list Hailie Deegan and Julie Giese were named to Forbes' "Women In Sports To Watch In 2019," giving NASCAR two representatives on the list. Deegan made history in 2018 with her win in the Sept. 29 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Meridian Speedway. She became the first female to ever win in the K&N […]

Deegan made history in 2018 with her win in the Sept. 29 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Meridian Speedway. She became the first female to ever win in the K&N Pro Series. The 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver is returning to the K&N Pro Series West ranks with her eyes on capturing the series championship.

Giese was named President of ISM Raceway in October of 2018 and presided over the first weekend of the track’s completed renovations. The bulk of the track enhancements were focused on upgrading the fan experience and included new seating as well as updated areas around the garages and pit row to allow for closer access for fans.

