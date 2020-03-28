Hailey Upton Is Temporarily Leaving 'Chicago P.D.' and Fans Are Panicking

Photo credit: Wolf Entertainment

From Country Living

Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos is temporarily joining FBI as a guest star.

Fans of her character, Hailey Upton, are worried what the move will mean for her relationship with Jay Halstead.

The crossover episode will air March 30 on CBS.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of Chicago's finest is leaving the Windy City—and people are losing it.

During the latest episode of Chicago P.D., Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) unexpectedly ordered Officer Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to serve a temporary assignment at the New York bureau of the FBI.

This plot twist sets up a long-rumored, multi-network crossover between two of Dick Wolf's beloved crime dramas. Chicago P.D. fans will have the chance to see Hailey work on her assignment when she makes a guest appearance on the next episode of FBI—bringing loyal viewers of the NBC series over to CBS in the process.

"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before she returns to Chicago P.D," the executive producer of the FBI and Chicago franchises said in a statement.

Story continues

While the crossover event is an exciting development for the networks, not everyone is thrilled. The news left some fans confused, thinking that the latest episode of Chicago P.D. was Hailey's last.

Wait. Is this the last episode of Hailey? I was not expecting this #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/rSWcKC4Foi — Hailey. A. Upton 🌹 (@Uptoncansada) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, others are concerned about what this means for her relationship with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

PLEASE LET JAY AND HAILEY BE IN COMMUNICATION WHILE SHE'S IN NEW YORK #ChicagoPD — sarah (@upsteadburzek) March 26, 2020

We will have to wait another season for Upstead to arrive #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/pVC7pDOgEn — Itzel (@11itzelap) March 26, 2020

There's no telling what will happen with "Upstead" once Hailey arrives in New York—but we're definitely going to tune into FBI to find out!

You Might Also Like