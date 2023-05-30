Hailey and Justin Bieber Get Cheeky on Vacation in South of France

Hailey has been sharing an inside look at her European getaway on Instagram

Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber is soaking up the sun and playing around with her husband as she enjoys an early summer getaway to the French Riviera.

In a cheeky video shared on Instagram, Hailey, 26, is lifted up by Justin Bieber and carried over his shoulder through a grassy area, her bare legs kicking back and forth. Both she and Justin, 29, are clad in just swimsuits as he carries her.

Hailey has been sharing photos from her travels over the last week since she launched her skincare and beauty line, Rhode, in London on May 18.

On Monday, she shared two posts on Instagram, giving her followers an inside look at her European getaway. The sweet video with Justin was included in one of the posts, along with a series of solo shots picturing Hailey bikini-clad on a boat and sipping a drink on the streets of a French town. She captioned the post with just emojis, using the baguette and the pink bikini icons to describe her trip so far.



In the second post, Hailey shared two videos with Justine Skye where the duo enjoy a sun-soaked boating day. In the first video, Hailey and Skye, 27, dance aboard the boat, with the Rhode founder dressed in a red-and-white striped off-the-shoulder top and a denim mini skirt, and in the second, she tricks Skye and drags her into the ocean behind them.

She used the baguette emoji in the caption again, but this time added a red heart, too, to the “pt. 2” post.

Hailey Bieber/instagram

On Saturday, Hailey shared a series of photos from another day on the boat. This time, she paired a maroon string bikini with a wet white “got milk?” t-shirt.

She captioned the post: “all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life,” paired with the milk emoji.

Skye also made a post about the trip and tagged Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The music studio is part of Chateau Miraval, which was owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. "Just so grateful to be surrounded + inspired by people who I can genuinely call friends," she wrote.



Hailey’s vacation came just a few days after she opened up about her and her husband of five years’ plans when it comes to expanding their family.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published earlier this month, Hailey said, “I literally cry about this all the time,” when asked about the possibility of having kids with Justin in the near future.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey also opened up to the outlet about the mini stroke she suffered last year and said she wanted to use her own experience to spread information to others.

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. "I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions."

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life," she continued. "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."



