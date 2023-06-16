Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy

Tessa Petak
Daddy from the waist down.

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber's latest look ignited a frenzy of sorts in the InStyle staff's Slack channel on this otherwise quiet Friday afternoon. As one co-worker put it, Bieber is the "patron saint of comfy chic" — aka, her street style always looks elevated, no matter how casual she's dressed.

Her Friday errand running outfit is one for the dads — just in time for Father's Day too. My teammates noted that the OOTD was "Adam Sandler summer from the waist down," "the new BDE ... Big Dad Energy," and a "waist-down daddy" aesthetic (all in the best way). Bieber wore long and baggy, low-rise beige cargo shorts that the model helped up with a black belt. For footwear, she chose white crew socks and black sandal loafers, further perpetuating the dad vibes.

On top, though, she wore a very not-fatherly white cropped T-shirt that showed off her midsection. She accessorized with thin black sunnies and gold hoop earrings, carrying a black woven leather tote bag (Bottega Veneta large Andiamo bag, is that you?) to finish the look.

When she's not channeling father figures, the model has a different source of inspiration. Last night, Hailey hit the town in a Barbie-approved pink plunging chainmail Versace micro-minidress which she wore with PVC clear heels (further creating the illusion of that viral Barbie movie trailer foot moment).

Getty Images

She paired the corseted dress with a sparkly handbag, a diamond choker, and matching stud earrings, and her hair was slicked into a super-tight chignon bun. Now that's what you call range, touché Hailey.

