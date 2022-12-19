Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain

It's Buccaneer meets Olympian — and somehow it just works.

While it was almost certainly not intentional, Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram Stories seem to mash up two very different vibes. In her latest posts, the model and beauty magnate poses in front of a mirror wearing a bright turquoise Vivienne Westwood minidress. And there's just something about the way the fabric drapes and the tie-front neckline come together that seem to suggest that she's ready to sail the high seas.

The dress included thick straps and a draped silhouette as well as Westwood's signature corset, which gave Beiber's body exaggerated curves. She paired the look with a bold red lip color and chunky gold earrings. She wore her hair half-up with a few face-framing strands, which took the beauty styling far, far from pirate and much more into the polished and proper realm of figure skating — the skirt's flippy, slightly A-line drape also looked perfect for a double salchow. The dress was originally part of Westwood's Spring 2023 collection and styled with socks and oversized logo slides. Bieber's unexpected styling just proves the dress's versatility, be it for holiday parties or searching for buried treasure.

Joking aside, Bieber wore the gown to celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st birthday. People reports that Hailey, along with Kendall Jenner, were in attendance for the festivities, which included a photo booth, disco balls, and a huge three-tiered cake. Eilish was dressed as Mrs. Claus at the event. Other guests included Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Avril Lavigne, and Noah Cyrus.



Hailey also spoke about how her recent health scare and Justin's brought them closer together. Back in June, Justin shared that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a facial paralysis condition, and Hailey suffered from a mini-stroke in March.

"We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I'll take that away from it."



