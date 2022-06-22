Hailey Bieber's Beauty Line Rhode Skin Is Being Sued for Trademark Infringement

Hailey Bieber, who finally launched her anticipated beauty line Rhode Skin last week, is being sued for trademark infringement.

RHODE, a fashion label that has dressed names like Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff, filed a lawsuit against the newly-launched company. A joint statement from the brand's co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers reads: "Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded RHODE out of our apartment, creating from nothing a fashion company that is now sold worldwide in high-end stores and online retailers. We are two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand piece-by-piece, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company." The document continues to state that the two were "were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her skincare line" and that while they didn't want to move forward with the lawsuit, they had to in order to "protect [their] business."

"We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skincare line. We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success," the document further clarifies, noting that Bieber "has hard-earned star power and influence" and that "she could choose any brand for her company" while they only have the brand RHODE, which they have built since 2014. The statement requests Bieber to change the name of her skincare brand. "Our company’s name is no surprise -- four years ago, Hailey tried to buy from us the rights to our brand and we declined," the co-founders additionally note. "We welcome competition -- we just don’t want competitors using our name."

Neither Hailey Bieber nor Rhode Skin has commented on the lawsuit.