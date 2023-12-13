Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Red Dress Underneath a Huge Fuzzy Coat

Micro-mini doesn't even begin to describe it.

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Sydney Sweeney wasn't the only one wearing a red dress last night. Hailey Bieber celebrated the holidays with her skincare brand, rhode, and an all-red outfit that put the dancing girl emoji to shame. Bieber shared a few looks from the party, which included a black-and-white photo booth and an outfit that brought together a long-sleeved metallic micro-minidress with an over-the-top, fuzzy shearling coat. Both of the pieces were from Ferragamo (officially, it's the mini drape dress and red shearling coat), which marks Bieber's continued support of Maximilian Davis and the storied Italian brand — she also wore a brown latte-hued mini from the label earlier this year.

Instagram/HaileyBieber

"@rhode Holiday party 2023 🥰," she captioned the carousel. She added a shimmery eye look and a sparkly red lip for the night and wore her hair in a sleek bun. She finished the look with bold gold Alessandra Rich earrings, black tights from Calzedonia, and pointy black heels.

The party happened at Beverly Hills's Funke and, of course, Hailey's husband Justin Bieber made an appearance, as well. While Hailey opted for holiday-ready red, he wore black and white in the form of an oversized suit, lug-sole boots, and a backward cap. While they both were clearly going somewhere fancy, the sartorial move does show Justin a little more appropriately dressed than he has been in the past, when he accompanied his wife to an event wearing sweat shorts (she was in a micro-mini that time, too).



