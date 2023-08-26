Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts

Putting the hot in hot pants.

Hailey Bieber has been putting the hot in hot pants all summer long. First, she teamed her biggest and boxiest leather jacket with a pair of itty-bitty shorts, then the supermodel pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and wore her heels with her tiny track shorts — and, now, she's at it again, in shorts so short, they could easily pass as underwear.



Joining her friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey for a girls' yacht day in Mexico earlier this week, Hailey opted for a blue bikini with white strings and a coordinating sunflower-printed bucket hat. But when it came time to take a break from the sun, she covered up (well, kind of) in a teeny terrycloth matching set.



Hailey Bieber Instagram

On top, she wore a brown, beige, and white striped shrunken polo top that showed off her entire midriff, and, on bottom, she slipped on a matching pair of micro shorts. She accessorized with gold jewelry, the bedazzled "B" necklace she's been sporting everywhere as of late, and her oval-cut engagement ring. Bieber's freshly-dyed brunette hair was slicked back into middle-parted bun, and she complemented her sun-kissed skin with an ultra-glossy pink lip.

"girl dinner," she captioned her post.

Hailey and her group of girlfriends all came together to celebrate Skye's 28th birthday. Sharing her own slideshow of snapshots from the waterside festivities, the "Twisted Fantasy" singer packed a plethora of tiny bikinis for the two-day trip, writing in the caption: "how many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?"

The answer? Apparently a lot. Skye started out in a blue-and-red patterned two-piece, before moving on to a black string bikini with white floral appliqués, a metallic green version with matching shorts, and a red floral one-piece bikini hybrid.



