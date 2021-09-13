Hailey Bieber Wore a Sheer Bodycon Dress to the MTV VMAs

Hailey Bieber was in the audience supporting her husband Justin Bieber at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (it was the first time since 2015 that he's performed on the VMAs stage), but her sheer turtleneck gown may outshine even the most polished Moonperson trophy. Harper's Bazaar reports that fans got a glimpse of the Alaïa midi-length dress when cameras panned to Hailey during Justin's performance, but she later presented an award, giving everyone a full head-to-toe look at the see-through dress, complete with curved panels covering her breasts and her high-cut underwear.

The dress may be piling on the sex appeal thanks to its see-through fabric, but the combination of long sleeves, turtleneck silhouette, and midi length — and Hailey's breezy updo, simple makeup, and sleek pointed pumps — take the look away from traditional naked dress territory and into a more sophisticated place.

Hailey Bieber MTV VMAs 2021

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Wore a Wildly High-Cut Bodysuit With a Pair of Satin Pumps

Hailey and Justin appeared to be on different pages when it came to their VMAs outfits. In contrast to his wife's stealthy sheer dress, Justin wore a black hoodie under a pair of denim overalls to perform "Stay" and "Ghost" with The Kid Laroi before changing into baggy jeans and an oversized brown blazer, which he wore to accept his award for Best Pop Song.

Hailey had an outfit change, too, according to Page Six. After she introduced Kacey Musgraves's performance in the Alaïa stunner, she swapped it for a white tank top and feather-embellished pants.