Hailey Bieber Wore an Exposed Thong Dress With a Massive Abs Cutout on New Year's Eve

Hailey Bieber rocked a dress on New Year's Eve that would make anyone do a double-take.

On December 31, the model rang in the new year at an exclusive party in Aspen, Colorado with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Also in attendance was Kylie's ride-ordie, model Anastasia Karanikolaou, who joined her reality star bestie in a series of TikTok videos.

Each member of the foursome pulled out show-stopping New Year's looks, and Hailey Bieber definitely understood the assignment. (Earlier in the day, Hailey's husband Justin Bieber was photographed snowboarding with the Jenners and four-year-old Stormi Webster, though he did not appear in any social media pics from the adults-only night out.)

For the party, Hailey wore a strappy bodycon dress that had cutouts in all of the right places. The front of the LBD featured a large abs cutout, but the back of the dress is the star of the show. Most of Bieber's back was exposed, straps overlapping to create an exposed-thong detail.

Hailey Bieber NYE

Hailey was also featured on Kylie Jenner's Instagram story as she danced to “All Night Long (All Night)” Lionel Richie while applying lip balm with her free hand. Kylie Jenner captioned the video, “always on brand @Haileybieber @Rhode.”

In 2022, Bieber launched her skincare line Rhode, which is also her middle name. Her first collection of products focuses on the basics of skincare, including the importance of taking care of your lips. In the video, Hailey Bieber seems to be applying the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

Hailey Bieber NYE Party

Even with that thong-shaped detail, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance on New Year's Eve. She wore her pulled back with a few strands framing her face and skipped the heavy makeup in favor of her signature “glowy makeup vibe.”

Hailey Bieber NYE Dress

Hailey Bieber reminds us that the little black dress will never go out of style—and there's no such thing as too “little.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour