Hailey Bieber Wore a Bra Top and Underwear Made Out of Actual Flowers for Halloween

Her costume was an ode to YSL&#39;s 1999 runway show.

Just when we thought nothing could beat Hailey Bieber's Halloween tribute to Britney Spears, the supermodel went full-on meta and dressed up as another supermodel.

On Sunday, Bieber offered fans a glimpse at her costume on her Instagram Story, and in the snapshots, she wore just a bra top and underwear entirely constructed from pink roses. The costume was an ode to French supermodel Laetitia Casta, who walked the YSL haute couture runway show in 1999, wearing a nearly-identical floral outfit. Like Casta, Hailey accessorized with a matching flower crown and loose curls, as well as pink strappy sandals that were also adorned with flowers.

Delicate branches of ivy wrapped around her midriff and neck, and she paired the getup with equally soft glam — including a sheer pink manicure, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

This wasn't Hailey's only Halloween costume this year. Last weekend, she and BFF Kendall Jenner got into the Halloween spirit early at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party, and twinned in matching lingerie looks. And before that, she kicked off spooky season in a black velvet witch's hat while hanging out with a green-painted Kylie Jenner.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings