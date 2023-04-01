Hailey Bieber Went Topless in Her Latest Rhode Campaign

Posing with nothing but a passionfruit.

This week, Hailey Bieber has been working overtime promoting the launch of Rhode Beauty's new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, as well as the brand's recent global expansion (Canada first, the U.K. next). From attending work events in high-fashion 'fits to making her lip treatment the ultimate beach accessory , there's no denying that the model-slash-businesswoman is dedicated.



And on Friday, she proved her commitment once again with her latest campaign photos shared to Instagram. Ensuring the focus stayed solely on her glazed pout, Hailey posed topless while coyly covering her chest with two halves of passionfruit. She wore nothing else but a harness-style body chain and stacks of gold cuff bracelets, as well as a pair of matching god earrings. Hailey's freshly-chopped bob was wet and slicked-back, and her complexion was makeup-free save for her ultra-glossy lips.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

"weekend mood 🌴," she captioned her post, which initially led with a photo of a sunset over the ocean and palm trees.

Hailey's latest lip treatment tease came just days after she first plugged the new flavor while wearing a floral bikini top in tropical shades of green, yellow, orange, and red with a coordinating buttercup manicure and glowing skin. “PASSIONFRUIT JELLY. New passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is coming 4/6 💛🌴,” she captioned the snap of her seductively eating a passionfruit on the beach. “Sign up for the waitlist now rhodeskin.com @rhode.”

