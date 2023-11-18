Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Cozy Oversized Sweater and Tiger-Striped Thigh-Highs

The no-pants trend is sticking around for winter.

In light of winter being just around the corner, Hailey Bieber isn't giving up on the pantsless look — and instead, she's found a way to make it work for colder weather, thanks to her latest styling trick.



On Friday, the model shared a slideshow of snapshots documenting the past two days, captioned "the best 48 hours," and in one photo posted in the carousel, she put an autumnal spin on the pants-free trend with a doubly cozy pairing. Posing outside at a vineyard, Hailey wore a fuzzy cream-colored cable-knit sweater that was several sizes too big and paired the snuggly knit with nothing but a pair of orange-and-black tiger-striped thigh-highs. Only a small sliver of skin was visible between her sweater and pointed-toe patent leather boots, making it an ideal combo for chilly weather. She added a pair of tiny aviator sunglasses and gold hoops, and pulled her brunette hair back into a messy with face-framing pieces.

Bieber continued to embrace the fall vibes, painting her nails a dark brown shade and finishing off her beauty look with a cinnamon spice glow.

Another image showed Hailey in the same sweater while snapping a mirror selfie with her BFF Kendall Jenner. Kendall, for her part, combated the chilly weather with a chunky black sweater and a black-and-white patterned headscarf.



Earlier this week, Hailey stepped out in another bare-legged look. While she didn't go pantsless exactly, she did wear the tiniest pair of shorts imaginable, which she teamed with a big, baggy black leather jacket, a massive matching tote bag, and cozy sherpa clogs with socks.

