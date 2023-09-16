Hailey Bieber Wears Pink Wig and Miniskirt on Date With Justin Bieber

On Friday, Hailey Bieber shared her playful side with a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included a shot where she's wearing a bright pink bob wig and striking a pose. She paired the wig with a chic ensemble in black: black miniskirt, black cropped long-sleeved turtleneck, and knee-high black boots. The model hooked a hand into one side of her skirt, showing off her toned torso.

Over the look, Hailey sported a jacket printed with abstract colorful shapes and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. In another picture, she wears the same outfit sans wig while standing next to husband Justin Bieber. The singer is wearing black slacks, a white button-down, and a black leather jacket. He's smiling and has on black sunglasses and a backwards baseball cap.

The images seem to be a collection from recent weeks. In another picture, Hailey and Justin are sharing glasses of white wine and he leans in intimately towards her as she looks at the camera. In another, she's wearing a tiny leopard print swimsuit and standing above a tiled pool. She also shared two different white slip looks, one at home and another silk slip dress styled to go out under a black leather coat. In several images, Hailey is wearing a “B” necklace.

The letter could stand for her maiden name, Baldwin, but she and Justin recently celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. He shared a carousel of his own with pictures of himself and Hailey to commemorate the milestone.

“To the most precious, my beloved,” he wrote in the caption. “5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Story continues

“HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!” he concluded.

You Might Also Like