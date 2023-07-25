Hailey Bieber Unofficially Named This Teeny, Tiny Shirt the 'It' Top of Summer 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She wears it around the clock.

Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber has established herself as one of this era’s greatest fashion influencers, changing the tides of the fashion landscape one outfit at a time. What I love most about Bieber’s style, though, is that it’s easy-going, obtainable, and effortless. But it was her latest fashion move that particularly caught my attention.

Bieber was photographed last week in New York City alongside husband, Justin Bieber. I was particularly drawn to the model’s laid-back, teeny, tiny tee since nearly everyone, from Sydney Sweeney to Kendall Jenner, has worn a similar version. But Bieber’s looked awfully familiar, and that’s because she’s worn this exact top before, unofficially making it the ‘It’ shirt of summer 2023.

Getty Images

Of course, I did some digging and found that this repeat-worn top was from none other than Leset, the brand known for its roster of celebrity fans. The only downside? Bieber’s cropped version of the Leset Kelly Slim-Fit T-Shirt rings in at $78. Luckily, if you’re searching for the general style, there are more affordable options available, starting at $17.

Verdusa Slim-Fit Crop Tee

Amazon

$21

$17

Buy on Amazon

Verdusa’s Slim-Fit Crop Tee is practically a spot-on find, except that it’s only $17. It features the same high, scoop neck, capped sleeves, and bodice-hugging fit. The main difference, though, is Verdusa’s tee is a bit longer, sitting further down the rib cage to provide more coverage. Style it like Bieber with loose-fitting dad shorts and ‘ugly,’ chunky sandals.

BP. Lace-Trim Baby Tee

Nordstrom

$35

Buy on Nordstrom

If you like Bieber’s uncomplicated top but wish there were something that set it apart from every other white tee, BP.’s Lace-Trim Baby Tee is for you. As stated in the name, this option includes a delicate lace along the neckline and sleeves, creating a sweet and subtle feel. This option would pair perfectly with a maxi skirt to lean into the top’s ethereal flair.

Alo Yoga Alosoft Crop Finesse Short-Sleeve Shirt

Alo

$58

Buy on aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga’s cropped shirt is a bit pricer, though it doubles as both a going-out tee and a fitness top. The contouring fabric is super soft and breathable, making it great for hot yoga, cycling, and beyond.

Simple white tees are the way to go, especially if you’re looking to replicate the hottest celebrity fashion moments. The best part of all? There are tons of options to choose from, so you can find your perfect style, price, and fit. Shop more Bieber-inspired white tiny tops, below.

Leset Kelly Slim-Fit T-Shirt

Saks Fifth Avenue

$78

Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue

Reoria Short-Sleeve High-Neck Crop Top

Amazon

$24

Buy on Amazon

Free People Cap-Sleeve Seamless Cami

Free People

$20

Buy on freepeople.com

Baigram Slim-Fit Crop Top

Amazon

$20

Buy on Amazon

Reformation Muse Tee

Reformation

$38

Buy on thereformation.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.