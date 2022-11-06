Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

Pastels? For fall? Why not.

<p>Backgrid</p>

Backgrid

When it comes to getting dressed, Hailey Bieber doesn't follow the rules. And thankfully for us, that means a whole lot of spellbinding looks to be had. 

Take, for instance, her outfit at NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.'s 30th birthday party last night, where the model wore a strapless corset dress by Alex Perry that broke fall's fashion rules in a spring-ready shade of Easter egg blue. The midi-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and ruching around the bodice and skirt. Further defying the seasonal status quo, Hailey paired the dress with sparkly open-toe heels. Gold chainlink earrings and a matching bracelet were her only other accessories.

Hailey's hair was pulled back into a messy updo with face-framing strands, and she complemented her glowing complexion with flushed cheeks and a mauve pink lip.

:

This isn't the first time Hailey broke the so-called style rules this season. Last month, she wore a Saint Laurent gown to the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and while the dress was in an autumnal-appropriate shade of chocolate brown, it featured a very summery flash of skin at the midriff. And most recently, Bieber confirmed that warmth is just a mindset when she stepped out in a completely see-through black dress with nothing but a black bra and underwear underneath at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party.

InStyle

